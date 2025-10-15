Brutal acid attack in Guyana leaves woman disfigured and partially blind, two men charged

At the time of the attack, both victims were employed as cashiers at Dr. Balwant Singh's Hospital, and the incident left a deep mark on them.

Guyana: Two men, Keron Daniels and Ivor Billingy, have been jointly charged in connection with a September 3 acid attack on Middle and East Streets, Georgetown, which left one of the victims, Jillicia Leitch, with severe facial disfigurement.

According to police reports, suspect Keron Daniels, a 32-year-old businessman and father of four, residing at Lot 67 Uitvlugt Pasture, West Coast Demerara (WCD), was previously arraigned for another crime last month, but the charge was withdrawn. Now, he is being jointly charged with Ivor Billingy in connection with the acid attack.

The reports further alleged that on September 3, at Middle and East Streets, Georgetown, both suspects splashed a corrosive substance with intent to disfigure, disable, and cause bodily harm to a 25-year-old, Jelicia Leitch, and a 26-year-old, Nirmala Sukraj.

Also, at the time of the attack, both the victims were employed as a cashier at Dr Balwant Singh's Hospital and that incident left a deep mark on both the victims.

On Monday, only one of the suspects, Daniels, appeared before the magistrate on Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates where he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge. However his attorney argued that his client was not aware of the new charge and got to know about it on October 11.

He further argued that his client had previously been granted the bail of $500,000 by the Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty and he has since been a good human. He also agreed to all the court’s conditions which also includes reporting to the police station every two weeks.

Additionally, the attorney also stated that the prosecution did not have any sufficient evidence to support their claim and to justify the remand. And with that he argued that it would be unjust to compel the accused to post another bail for the same incident.

According to the lawyer, his client Daniels runs a meat shop and a car wash. He lives with his common-law wife and their four children, the youngest of whom is just a year old. He further explained that Daniels was near Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital on the day of the alleged incident because he was planning to have a medical procedure done there.

The prosecutor counter the claim by another counsel by pointing towards the seriousness of the alleged crime and also requested not to grant a bail to the suspect. Adding more to it he stated that the police obtained footage of the incident, but its presentation in court was somehow delayed.

Along with this he also claimed that the suspect Daniels and the victim Leitch were in a relationship before the acid throwing incident happened and he believed that he did this to take revenge on the female.

Magistrate Azore after listening to both the sides, transferred the bail previously granted to Daniels to the new joint charge, allowing him to remain out of custody. And he also mentioned the next date of hearing that is October 27, 2025, for disclosure of statements.

The community is sharing their reactions related to the incident as well as on the judgement, as they are saying “why are we waiting for the next hearing, the judge should have given him punishment already.”