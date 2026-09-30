Belize’s Lina Point overwater resort listed for US$2.1 million

Lina Point on Ambergris Caye is being offered as a freehold turnkey resort for US$2.1 million, including nine hotel rooms, a restaurant, docks, a pool bar, a sandbar and management rights.

Belize: Lina Point, the overwater resort located on Ambergris Caye, Belize, has officially come up for sale, months after the island was featured on Forbes' list of surprisingly affordable overseas beach real estate.

It is a freehold turnkey overwater resort, listed at a total of $2,100,000 USD, with a cash price of $1,995,000. The sale will include nine hotel keys, The Mayan restaurant, docks, a pool bar, a sandbar, and 30 percent management rights over five glass-floor overwater cabanas.

The cabanas are valued at $400,000 USD and above, and three separate lots priced at $100,000 are sold independently of the hotel.

This means the hotel can be purchased on its own without the additional cabana and lot holdings.

Owner Ricky Jennings reached out to WIC News and said the resort currently runs at 60 percent annual occupancy. He said the property has a clear high season running from Christmas through Easter, when demand peaks among international visitors.

Jennings noted that the occupancy falls below average during the rainy season.

Jennings said the decision to sell the resort is based on the plans to develop another resort on mainland Belize, rather than at the Ambergris Caye property.

About the cabana arrangement, Jennings explained that the resort manages the overwater cabanas and villas on behalf of individual owners, and receives 30 percent of revenue for that management work.

“Resort manages the overwater cabanas owned by individual owners and received 30% for the management of the cabanas and villas,” he noted.

This timely sale comes as Ambergris Caye continues to see increased interest from international buyers after being named in Forbes' listing of affordable overseas beach real estate earlier this year.

The listing pointed to an up-and-coming market for investors looking to purchase into an emerging travel destination resort market, where land and single-family villa developments have become increasingly unaffordable.

Notably, turnkey hospitality developments involving existing revenue streams and management infrastructure have proven particularly attractive to a distinct buyer base compared to raw land purchases or single-unit villa developments.

Additional information and photographs of the development are anticipated to be released as the listing enters its final stages.