Guyana: Teen arrested for alleged cannabis smuggling at New Amsterdam Prison

According to police in Guyana, prison officers discovered three packs of cannabis concealed inside deodorant containers during a routine check at the facility’s entrance.

Guyana: An 18-year-old woman was arrested and charged for attempting to smuggle cannabis into the New Amsterdam Prison in Guyana on Thursday, February 12, 2026. She was found with three packs of cannabis.

The suspect has been identified as 18-year-old Alfeia Gidding, resident of Rose Hall, Corentyne, Berbice, Guyana.

According to Guyana police reports shared on Thursday, the suspect was trying to smuggle cannabis at NA Prison to give it to some prisoners. At the gate of the prison a brief checking was conducted by the prison officers, where her handbag the officers discovered two Gillette Deodorants for Men, wrapped in a black plastic bag.

Upon opening the plastic bags officers discovered the three packs of cannabis which were hidden inside the two Gillette Deodorants for Men. following which the officers immediately detained the suspect and took her to the Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot.

Reportedly, Elliot then changed her for smuggling illegal cannabis into the prison and stated that “smuggling contraband into a correctional facility is an offence that has serious consequences.”

He also urged the general public to “recognize the danger they are putting on themselves as well as on the prisoners by providing them with a toxic substance which can be dangerous for them and for the society.”

“Also smuggling anything illegal is a serious offence, doesn't matter where you are smuggling it and from where you are getting it. Risking your safety with such actions poses danger and threat to inmates, officers, and society at large.”

The incident shocked the community of Guyana as people are questioning “this is so stupid, like you are smuggling things in prison and you have the audacity to think that no one is going to notice.”

Many people also took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Geeta L. Narine commented “nowadays people are not afraid of law and from law enforcers. But I think officers should burst the racket first from where she got those drugs.”