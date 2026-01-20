Guyana: Seven-month pregnant woman jumps to death from hospital window 

The woman, who was six to seven months pregnant, was admitted on Sunday after her family reported increasingly ‘abnormal’ behavior.

Guyana: In a shocking development, a seven-month pregnant woman from Guyana jumped to her death from a window located at the 3rd floor of Georgetown Public Hospital. The female has been identified as 22-year-old Marisa J. Eastman, confirmed the police officials.

While confirming the incident, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation said that Eastman was a resident of La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, Region Three in Guyana and she jumped to her death on the evening of Sunday.

According to the reports received from the hospital, the victim has been admitted to the hospital on the same day after her relatives become concerned as the woman was reportedly showing increasingly abnormal behaviour.

In an official statement, the GPHC said that it is conducting a complete internal investigation and revealed that when the woman was admitted, a psychiatric evaluation was also done however there were no signs of psychotic symptoms or suicidal thoughts at that time.

The GPHC further noted that as part of the investigation, they will also be reviewing existing protocols which will be related to patient observation as well as mental health monitoring such as suicide watch policies in order to identify any areas for safeguarding the patients.

While the GPHC claims that they have offered psycho-social and psychiatric support to both relatives and staff affected by the incident but the victim’s family says that they are struggling to understand how a patient displaying clear psychological distress was able to leave her bed unaccompanied and access a window before jumping from such a height without the staff members noticing and intervening.

Notably, shortly before her death, Marisa Eastman posted a message on social media which clearly indicates that she was struggling emotionally after learning of a severe health diagnosis.

The message, which is now circulating online, has intensified public reaction and raised renewed concerns about mental health, stigma as well as the support available to vulnerable patients.

Marisa J Eastman’s message read, “Young people yall please listen to when your parents talk to u it’s only for your own good or you’ll end up in my situation Caz I know what’s about to happen to me but all I wanna do is ask god for some forgive n pray that everyone else forgive me for my mistakes as well 😔 I apologise to everyone that I ever disrespect in life I know all of you are seeing this but I know I’ll end up in a good place please yall pray for me n god I want u to forgive my mom for all hers mistakes as well ❤️ just wanna say my last good byes to everyone it didn’t had to end like this but I guess that’s what u get for your wickedness in life please all my family just forgive me please 😟 I didn’t wanted to go this way 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 just wanna say my last goodbyes n I know god will forget my mom for everything too 💯 all I’m asking is to jus see my baby please.”

Following this incident, the family members of 22-year-old is calling for a thorough investigation into her death as they are alleging negligence of hospital staff which led to her death.