Guyana: Mother seeks justice for 17-month-old son's death after alleged medical negligence at GPHC

Mother accuses hospital of removing both kidneys during surgery meant for one, leading to her child’s death.

Georgetown, Guyana: An 18-year-old Mahaica mother is still fighting and demanding justice for her 17-month-old son. The child died from medical negligence on September 22.

The mother, identified as Shennia Allen, accused the doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) of being responsible for the death of her 17-month-old infant. She is alleging that the hospital has caused the death of her infant.

She accused the hospital saying that they removed both of the child’s kidneys during a surgery intended to remove only one.

In an interview given to a local news channel, Allen claimed that her baby, Deandre Prashad, died due to the negligence, misdiagnosis, and surgical malpractice of the medical staff. She also said “I want to fight for my son. I want justice… someone must be held accountable for his death.”

Shennia also told the reporter that her child was born with a suspected minor issue in the kidney and after his birth doctors ran a CT Scan which confirmed that the baby had two proper functioning kidneys.

However in June 2025, she took her child for a routine checkup during which the doctors identified that the child’s left kidney is a bit swollen and is not functioning properly and suggested surgery.

She also alleged that after the Post-surgery, some complications occurred which left the toddler without any functioning kidneys and with that she also said “They told me my son had two good kidneys then suddenly, none, how is this even possible?”

An 18-year-old Mahaica mother further stated despite asking several times from the doctors, they never gave any clear explanation or prior notification about the supposed conjoining of the kidneys or why both were removed.

“Despite begging for updates of my son’s conditions during or after surgery, no reports were given to me, until I noticed my son’s condition deteriorating” she claimed.

Reportedly other family members of the child claimed that upon forcefully asking the doctors, they told them that “kidneys were conjoined and had to be removed.” along with these members also said “How is this even possible because the earlier CT Scan reports showed no issues.”

The family has vowed to pursue legal action, saying “His suffering was not in vain, and his death will forever be in your hands” following which GPHC has issued a statement offering condolences to the family and confirmed that “the case in question is currently under comprehensive review.”