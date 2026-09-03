CPL 2026: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons hold top spot with 8-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders
Hasan Nawaz’s 76 and Rahkeem Cornwall’s all-round display guided Antigua and Barbuda Falcons to an eight-run victory, keeping them top of the CPL 2026 standings.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Antigua and Barbuda: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons remain at the top position on the Caribbean Premier League 2026 Points Table, with 11 points after defeating Trinbago Knight Riders in the 24th Match of the series, by 8 runs, on September 2, 2026 at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bowl first. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons scored 183/4 in 20 overs and set the target of 184 for Knight Riders.
Trinbago Knight Riders are currently on the sixth position on the CPL 2026 Points table.
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons Scorecard:
Evin Lewis: 24(23)
Rahkeem Cornwall: 20(7)
Amir Jangoo: 6(15)
Hasan Nawaz: 76(48)
Moeen Ali: 32(24)*
Shadab Khan: 7(3)*
Extras: 18 (b 2, lb 7, w 9)
Trinbago Knight Riders:
Colin Munro: 18(9)
Sunil Narine: 1(2)
Alex Hales: 8(9)
Nicholas Pooran: 22(10)
Justin Greaves: 18(15)
Kieron Pollard: 41(36)
Joshua Da Silva: 54(31)*
Terrance Hinds: 0(2)
Akeal Hosein: 4(6)*
Extra: 9 (lb 1, w 8)
Rahkeem Cornwall claimed the title of Player of the Match, by slamming 3 wickets and scoring 20 runs off 7 balls.
During a post match interview, Cornwall said, “As part of the plan today, the skipper asked me to bowl the second over of the game, and I told him to just trust me to do the job for the team. This is very good for us. If we continue to play like this, we will go very far in the tournament.”
The 25th Match of the series is scheduled on September 3, 2026, between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and St Lucia Kings.
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Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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