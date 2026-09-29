Bahamas’ Dekel “Bowflex Barbie” Quant makes history with Olympia debut

Bahamian bodybuilder Dekel “Bowflex Barbie” Quant made history as the first Bahamian woman to compete at the Olympia, finishing 14th in the Women’s Figure division with 70 points.

Nevada, US: Dekel “Bowflex Barbie” Quant, a Bahamian Bodybuilder has reached a historic milestone at the 2026 Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend in Las Vegas, being the first woman from Bahama to participate and contest at the Olympia.

Olympia is among the most prominent bodybuilding events in professional bodybuilding around the world. She also became the second Bahamian athlete ever to compete in this event after the participation by bodybuilder Joel Stubbs from Bahamas, who contested for the event at the Olympia 2009.

Quant contested for the Women’s Figure category, in which 30 athletes were competing across the world. Quant secured the 14th overall position by earning 70 points. She was able to receive the second call-out during the judging round. The 2026 Olympia event was taking place in Las Vegas and the finals for Women’s Figure was being held at Orleans Arena on September 25.

The Women’s Figure title was claimed by Canada’s Lola Montez, while Puerto Rico's Jessica Reyes Padilla secured second place and Denise Zwinger-Tynek from Germany finished third.

Therefore, Quant secured a position in the top half at a platform where the top international athletes were already competing along with the athletes with past experience at Olympia. Quant participated in the competition with an ambition of finishing in the top 10 and competing in the final round.

However, she fell short of her goal to reach the top 10 in the competition, after the event concluded, she stated that her participation in the event has helped her to gain encouraging experience and that by competing with experienced Olympian contenders provided her better understanding about the required improvements to enhance her future performance.

She also stated that having her family, friends and the Bahamian flags around her made her weekend more special.

Her current competitive priority is working further to add more upper-body density and creating a well-balanced figure physique in the offseason. Quant has also characterised herself as a natural athlete.

Marking her upcoming event, Quant is scheduled to compete in the Ben Weider Naturals Pro Figure event in the month of November this year. The victory at the event will help her qualify for the 2027 Olympia.