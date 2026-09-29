St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister mourns death of cultural icon Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony

Minister Samal Duggins has paid tribute to cultural icon Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, praising his decades of work as an educator, historian, poet, musician and calypsonian.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins expressed his condolences to the passing of Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, who died on September 22, 2026, at the age of 80 years old.

Through an official release, Duggins noted that he joins the nation and creative and cultural community in mourning Armony’s passing.

“I join the nation and our creative and cultural community in mourning the passing of Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, whose life was dedicated to preserving, documenting and celebrating the identity of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he wrote.

Duggins described Armony as an educator, historian, cultural advocate, poet, songwriter, musician and calypsonian and noted that he understood that culture is more than entertainment.

“An educator, historian, cultural advocate, poet, songwriter, musician and calypsonian, Alamoulou understood that culture was more than entertainment.”

He stated that Armony has “reflected on our society, told our stories and championed the traditions, heritage and creative expressions that define us as a people,” through his works.

He also described that Armony’s unique voice as a calypsonian gave us memorable works including ‘Together’ and ‘in Everything,’ while his overall advocacy extended to the nation’s folklore, architecture, environment, performing and visual arts.

“As Minister with responsibility for Culture, I am grateful for the contribution he made over decades of service and for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that our heritage was valued and passed on,” Duggins said.

Duggins then extended his condolences to Armony’s family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his life.

“I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, fellow creatives and all whose lives he touched.”

Duggins further said that even though Armony’s voice may now be silent, the stories he told, the music he created and the culture he worked diligently to preserve will continue to speak.

Lastly, he said, May Larry “Alamoulou” Armony rest in eternal peace.