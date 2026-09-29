2026-09-29 20:58:51
Facebook Instagram X Mail

St. Kitts and Nevis: Minister mourns death of cultural icon Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony

Minister Samal Duggins has paid tribute to cultural icon Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, praising his decades of work as an educator, historian, poet, musician and calypsonian.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Agriculture Samal Duggins expressed his condolences to the passing of Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, who died on September 22, 2026, at the age of 80 years old.

Through an official release, Duggins noted that he joins the nation and creative and cultural community in mourning Armony’s passing.

I join the nation and our creative and cultural community in mourning the passing of Larry Lucien “Alamoulou” Armony, whose life was dedicated to preserving, documenting and celebrating the identity of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he wrote.

Duggins described Armony as an educator, historian, cultural advocate, poet, songwriter, musician and calypsonian and noted that he understood that culture is more than entertainment.

An educator, historian, cultural advocate, poet, songwriter, musician and calypsonian, Alamoulou understood that culture was more than entertainment.

He stated that Armony has “reflected on our society, told our stories and championed the traditions, heritage and creative expressions that define us as a people,” through his works.

He also described that Armony’s unique voice as a calypsonian gave us memorable works including ‘Together’ and ‘in Everything,’ while his overall advocacy extended to the nation’s folklore, architecture, environment, performing and visual arts.

As Minister with responsibility for Culture, I am grateful for the contribution he made over decades of service and for his unwavering commitment to ensuring that our heritage was valued and passed on,” Duggins said.

Duggins then extended his condolences to Armony’s family, loved ones, and all who were touched by his life.

I extend heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones, fellow creatives and all whose lives he touched.”

Duggins further said that even though Armony’s voice may now be silent, the stories he told, the music he created and the culture he worked diligently to preserve will continue to speak.

Lastly, he said, May Larry “Alamoulou” Armony rest in eternal peace.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Two dead and one injured in separate incidents
Uncategorised

St Lucia police investigating weekend of shootings

2017-09-11 13:14:47

OECS Council of Ministers of Environment meeting for the fourth time
Uncategorised

OECS iLand Resilience scheme launches in Grenada

2017-05-12 11:00:57

Head of tourism authority spoke in London
Uncategorised

WATCH: Grenada is the 'chocolate island of the Caribbean'

2017-11-09 11:42:38

 Dominica has fully vaccinated its 19,138 population to date, and 1300 people have partially vaccinated. As of data, 27 percent of the population fully got their jabs against this noble coronavirus virus. 
Uncategorised

Dominica fully vaccinates its 27 percent of population

2021-07-08 05:29:00

The latest news that the Covax mechanism will fail to deliver Covid 19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago by the end of March 2021 as promised by the Government is incredibly disturbing, accused Leader of Opposition, Kamla Persad Bissessar in a statement released after government announced to procure the vaccine from India and China.
Uncategorised

"PNM’s Covid lies unravelling," says opposition leader Kamla

2021-03-25 06:16:45

According to Hendry’s sister, Suellen Desmarais, the couple disappeared from their yacht named Simplicity which was docked in Grenada on February 19.
Uncategorised

American couple killed after Grenadian prisoners hijacked their yacht

2024-02-24 05:09:07

According to information, the action kicked off on May 30, 2024, with the Minister asking everyone to come together to support the young athletes and work towards building upstanding citizens who can contribute to a more positive and peaceful community.
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis announces return of Primary School Netball Competitio...

2024-05-31 08:48:35

These additional services have been announced for the 2024 2025 winter season, which runs from October to March.
Trinidad and Tobago

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines enhances flights to T&T for peak winter season

2024-11-06 09:49:09