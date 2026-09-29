Saint Lucia defeat Bermuda 5-2 as Kegan Caull scores hat-trick in Nations League

Saint Lucia secured their first 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League win with a 5-2 victory over Bermuda, led by Kegan Caull’s first-half hat-trick at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Saint Lucia: Saint Lucia registered their first win in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League, by beating Bermuda with a score of 5-2. The match was hosted at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on Monday, September 28, 2026.

The post-match outcome was delivered in League B, Group B and added three-points for the host team, Saint Lucia in the group stage. The first-half hat-trick of goals by Kegan Caull turned the game in the favor of Saint Lucia.

Caull struck the opening goal in the 15th minute, following which three minutes later Caull struck another goal establishing a lead of 2-0 for Saint Lucia. The third goal for the team was made in the 35th minute, extending the lead for Saint Lucia at 3-0.

Bermuda responded with their opening goal shortly before half-time. Ajani Burchall struck the goal during the stoppage time of first-half, minimizing the gap between the two teams with 1-3 by the break, meanwhile Saint Lucia extended their advantage in the game, subsequently striking their fourth goal early in the second half.

The other two goals were struck by Saint Lucia in the second half, where Shevon Byron kicked the goal in the 53rd minute and Kurt Frederick found the net for the fifth goal in the 68th minute. Bermuda’s Riley Robinson subsequently added another goal in the 70th minute for his team but Saint Lucia convincingly secured the 5-2 victory against Bermuda.

The three-goal effort by Saint Lucia’s Kegan Caull was the outstanding individual performance of the game. His 15th, 18th and 35th minute goals positioned Saint Lucia in a stronger and comfortable condition in the game before the additional goals made by Bermuda’s Byron and Frederick.

The recent winning result for Saint Lucia is particularly significant as the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League is the sole path to qualify in the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup. Bermuda’s loss will make it more necessary for them to win their upcoming group matches.

The League B includes 16 teams divided in four groups, where every team has to play six games in the group-stage and the top-finishers from all the four groups will automatically get the qualification in the Gold Cup.