2026-09-29 20:59:10
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Trinidad and Tobago: Woman allegedly kidnapped and raped by ex-boyfriend in San Juan

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly abducted at knifepoint in El Socorro, San Juan, and raped twice by her former boyfriend before being returned to the area, police said.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight in San Juan by her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly forced her into a silver-grey Mitsubishi Lancer while she was walking across El Socorro on September 26.

According to the reports, the 41-year-old man allegedly kidnapped her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her before returning her to the area.

The officials noted that a concerned resident witnessed the incident and alerted the police, who reported at the scene and thoroughly searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. The woman had returned back to San Juan around 3:00 p.m.

Police reports noted that the woman worked as a supermarket clerk in the area.

Officials from the Barataria Charge Room, Barataria CID, and the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit reportedly met with the woman at her workplace to record her testimonial and question her to obtain further information.

The woman told the officers that when she was walking along the road with her son, she noticed her ex-boyfriend driving in her direction.

She and her son ran into a nearby yard and asked the residents to immediately contact the police, as she feared that he might come and harm them.

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and approached the woman with a knife, ordering her into the car. She complied with the order and entered his vehicle while her son remained in the care of the homeowner.

She further noted that she was taken to an isolated area near Golconda, where she was sexually assaulted by him and was then taken to his home where she was assaulted for the second time.

After that, she was driven back to El Socorro and dropped off near her workplace.

Furthermore, she received medical treatment at the El Socorro Health Centre as the medical examinations were arranged as a part of the investigations by the police.

Police are currently carrying out search operations to locate the suspect, who is a resident of Lengua Village, Barrackpore as further investigations remain underway.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

COJO impresses at 25

2019-12-17 08:46:45

After the discovery of a recent cluster of COVID-19 on the island, the government of Dominica announced a lockdown, evening curfew followed by full day curfew on weekends
Uncategorised

Dominica: Lockdown & curfew imposed, all non-essential services shut as m...

2021-08-03 13:53:28

The album peaks at No. 1 in St Kitts and Nevis and Anguilla on Apple Music while it is on No. 1 on iTunes in Grenada.
Uncategorised

Jamaican Dexta Daps' album Trilogy #2 on Apple Music

2024-01-16 10:02:12

Foreign Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Denzil Douglas landed in New Delhi on Sunday afternoon. The visit is historic and reportedly the first-ever foreign ministerial visit from St Kitts and Nevis to India.
Saint Kitts and Nevis

St Kitts and Nevis: Foreign Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas arrives in New De...

2024-08-04 12:48:00

The police officials have identified the suspect as Belinda Fraser also known as Bella who is a resident of Lot 222 Mayor and Town Council Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Guyana

26-year-old woman dies after being poisoned by girlfriend in Guyana

2024-10-03 09:21:49

The esteemed award ‘Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados’ will be conferred upon on the Indian leader on November 20, 2024, during the opening ceremony of the India-CARICOM summit.
Barbados

Barbados, Guyana to honour Indian Prime Minister Modi with highest nation...

2024-11-20 12:01:31

The 21-year-old national champion celebrated her unforgettable achievement with her mom after clocking a personal best of 10.76s, shattering her previous record of 9.81s.
Jamaica

Jamaica’s Tina Clayton runs 10.76s PB, claims silver in World Championshi...

2025-09-15 09:14:09

Organized by the St Maarten Carnival Development Foundation, this year’s celebration highlights the island’s vibrant culture, cherished traditions and the unity that defines its people under the theme “Come, Experience LIFE.”
Caribbean

St Maarten gears up for historic 55th carnival, featuring 31 days of cele...

2026-02-16 11:32:20