Trinidad and Tobago: Woman allegedly kidnapped and raped by ex-boyfriend in San Juan

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly abducted at knifepoint in El Socorro, San Juan, and raped twice by her former boyfriend before being returned to the area, police said.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 32-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight in San Juan by her ex-boyfriend, who allegedly forced her into a silver-grey Mitsubishi Lancer while she was walking across El Socorro on September 26.

According to the reports, the 41-year-old man allegedly kidnapped her at knifepoint and sexually assaulted her before returning her to the area.

The officials noted that a concerned resident witnessed the incident and alerted the police, who reported at the scene and thoroughly searched the area but were unable to locate the vehicle. The woman had returned back to San Juan around 3:00 p.m.

Police reports noted that the woman worked as a supermarket clerk in the area.

Officials from the Barataria Charge Room, Barataria CID, and the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit reportedly met with the woman at her workplace to record her testimonial and question her to obtain further information.

The woman told the officers that when she was walking along the road with her son, she noticed her ex-boyfriend driving in her direction.

She and her son ran into a nearby yard and asked the residents to immediately contact the police, as she feared that he might come and harm them.

The man allegedly stopped his vehicle and approached the woman with a knife, ordering her into the car. She complied with the order and entered his vehicle while her son remained in the care of the homeowner.

She further noted that she was taken to an isolated area near Golconda, where she was sexually assaulted by him and was then taken to his home where she was assaulted for the second time.

After that, she was driven back to El Socorro and dropped off near her workplace.

Furthermore, she received medical treatment at the El Socorro Health Centre as the medical examinations were arranged as a part of the investigations by the police.

Police are currently carrying out search operations to locate the suspect, who is a resident of Lengua Village, Barrackpore as further investigations remain underway.