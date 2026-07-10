2026-07-10 13:52:22
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Trinidad: Gunmen tie up doctors, patient during armed robbery at San Juan Medical Centre

Three armed men posing as patients robbed a medical centre in San Juan, restrained two doctors and a patient, and escaped with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Three armed men robbed a medical centre in San Juan on Wednesday evening, July 8. They tied up two doctors and a patient before escaping with cash and valuable items.

The incident took place at around 5:20 pm at Life Care Medical and Dental Centre. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), one of the suspects entered the clinic pretending to be a patient.

While a doctor was examining him, another suspect entered the consultation room with a firearm and announced the robbery. During the robbery, a doctor was robbed of a gold chain valued at about TT$30,000 and later forced him into the back room.

A second doctor entered the room after hearing loud screams. He was taken to another room by the armed men. Both the doctors were restrained using plastic ties.

Two adults, who were carrying babies waiting for medical attention, were also inside the clinic at the time of the incident. The 36-year-old male was also tied using plastic ties, as the suspects stole his Samsung A26 phone.

One of the doctors managed to free himself after around 15 mins the suspects escaped and released that US$20,000 and TT$40,000 were missing from inside a desk in his office. He alerted the police immediately.

The officers arrived at the scene and launched an investigation into the case. They are working to identify, locate, and arrest the suspects.

Locals have taken to social media believing it to be an inside job. One individual said, “Well someone informed those bandits that there was that kind of money there at that time, and no armed security, that's madness.”

Another person stated, “Wait, was he acting as a patient?? In Canada, every patient is required to submit their health card as soon as you check in. That system would have easily identified him. Must submit ID card when entering doctor office should be a new rule.”

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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