TTPS responds after officer’s viral resignation video amid mother’s tragic death 

Trinidad and Tobago: In response to a video going viral on social media in which serving police officer Russel Bedasse announced his esignation and made allegations against the organisation following his mother’s death, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued an official statement.

In the viral video, Bedasse claimed that he quit the department after what he described as a lack of response from his colleagues regarding the disappearance of his mother, Sheilawathie Lorna Bedasse, who was reported missing last Tuesday. She was later found hanging from a tree near the beach at Clifton Hill, Point Fortin, on Republic Day, September 24th.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Suzette Martin acknowledged the video on Monday and stressed that while the officer’s statements have garnered significant public attention, they do not reflect policies, principles or operational positions of the TTPS.

Martin said that the views and allegations expressed in these videos are personal in nature and does not represent the TTPS. She further explained that the officer is known to be experiencing challenges compounded by profound grief after the loss of his mother.

According to the statement, the officer and his family have been provided with welfare assistance and phycological support during this difficult period.

Moreover, the department confirmed that an official police investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sheilawathie Bedasse’s death is currently underway. Martin assured the public that the probe is being conducted with “the utmost sensitivity, thoroughness, and impartiality,” and vowed that all relevant facts will be established to ensure justice is served.

The DCP further expressed his concerns over the officer’s struggles and cautioned against the dissemination of “misleading information or speculative commentary” into the public domain while warning that such actions could erode public confidence and interfere with investigative processes.

“This matter will continue to be addressed through appropriate internal and legal channels in keeping with TTPS regulations and due process,” Martin said.

While the investigation into death of Sheilawathie Lorna Bedasse continues, his son is calling out the authorities to investigate for exact reasons which led to her untimely death.