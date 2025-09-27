Trinidad: Family demands answers after 57-year-old woman found hanging in Point Fortin 

In a social media video, the family members have shared their concerns with both the police and the District Medical Officer.

Trinidad and Tobago: The family members of 57-year-old Sheilawathie Lorna Bedasse, a resident of Coromandel Village, Cedros, is calling for answers after her tragic death in Point Fortin, Trinidad. The victim, who was reported missing on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, was found the next morning hanging from a tree near Seaview Crescent, just off the popular Clifton Hill Beach facility.

Bedasse’s son Russell, who is also a police constable, is contesting suggestions that his mother might have taken her own life. He said that as per his observations at the incident scene, several details did not support suicide, and it further raised the possibility that she may have been killed by someone.

Through a video posted on his social media, he pointed out his concerns to both police investigators as well as the District Medical Officer.

The body of the woman was initially sent to the San Fernando Mortuary for a postmortem examination, but the assigned pathologist referred the case to the Forensic Science Centre for a complete forensic post-mortem examination. The police constable has since expressed his frustration while claiming that a pathologist at the Trinidad’s Forensic Science Centre has refused to conduct the autopsy.

“From the start, we've been telling the police and investigators that the circumstances don't add up to suicide, the rope's height, the tightness, it just doesn't make sense. But they're only considering suicide and not looking into other possibilities,” he said.

The case, according to Russell, has left the family in grief as they continue their search for answers and await a determination on the cause of death.

Notably, Bedasse was last seen alive around 8:30 am on Tuesday after telling co-workers that she was feeling unwell and leaving Point Fortin to return home. When she failed to return and calls to her phone went unanswered, a missing person alert was issued by the family through Trinidad and Tobago Police Department. Her body was found the next day hanging from a tree.