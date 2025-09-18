Trinidad: Teenagers break into Curepe Home, Squeeze through burglar-proof bars

Police reports indicate that senior officials from the division, along with teams from both the North Central Division Task Force (West and East) and the St. Joseph CID, were on road patrol between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: A shocking incident unfolded in Curepe, Rapsey Street, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, when two men who looked like teenagers allegedly broke into the house through the window. The police officials said that both the two suspects managed to squeeze their bodies through a burglar-proof to enter a house.

According to the police reports, the senior officials of the division along with the teams from both the North Central Division Task Force (West and East) and the St. Joseph CID was on road patrolling around 2 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Further the police officials revealed, while on patrolling duty they received the information by an anonymous person that two men were trying to enter the house at Rapsey Street, Curepe. To which, they immediately reached the scene and arrested both the suspects from the house.

The authorities have revealed the identities of both suspects. One is Jeremiah Reid, an 18-year-old from 17 Stellar Street, Curepe, and the other is a 19-year-old from 6 Knowles Street, Curepe.

Upon arresting both the suspects authorities recovered several stolen items and along with that they also recovered a white coloured Toyota Altis (registration PCF 9005), which was reported by the owner of the car, during a previous home invasion, from the same location. The officials stated that the vehicle was found along Butu Street, Valsayn.

Authorities claimed that the Investigations into the house-breaking and stolen vehicle are ongoing, and the senior officers from the North Central Division Task Force (West and East) and the St. Joseph CID is also coordinating with them.

This operation by the police force highlights their dedication and their commitment to tackle and combat the crime in the community.

To express their concerns the community members took to social media platforms and urged the authorities to take strict action against them, so they do not continue something wrong in the future. One user commented on a Facebook post that “18 and 19 years US...hope we don't see them for the next 30 years."