17-year-old girl sexually assaulted during robbery in Trinidad and Tobago

Police stated that the victims were allegedly forced to kneel before the suspects and were physically assaulted before being robbed of their belongings.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 17-year-old teenage girl has been reported allegedly sexually assaulted during a violent robbery incident that occurred along Lopinot road, Arouca, Trinidad and Tobago on Monday, June 29.

According to the official reports, at about 7:35 p.m., an 18-year-old man from Curepe and a 17-year-old teenage girl and boy from Lopinot Village were walking south along the roadway when they were approached by three male suspects who announced a robbery attack on them. Investigators reported that the three robbery suspects were held following inquiries into the incident.

Police stated that the victims were allegedly forced to kneel before the suspects and were physically assaulted before being robbed of their belongings, including a silver Motorola cellphone, a black Guess wallet containing personal documents and cards, and a sum of TT$260 in cash.

The Officers reported that during the incident, after the robbery, one of the suspects allegedly reached into the blouse of the female victim and repeatedly grabbed her breasts before the group escaped north along Lopinot Road.

One of the suspects was described as a five-feet tall, slim-built, short-haired man, who was wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, three-quarter-length dark blue jeans and slippers.

The second suspect was described as a slim-built, short plaited hair man who was over five feet tall, wearing a dark grey colored hoodie, three-quarter-length pants and slippers. He had short-plaited hair, a goatee and a bandana covering part of his face.

The third suspect was described as slim-built, with short hair, wearing a hoodie, three-quarter-length pants and a mask. Police further reported that he initiated the robbery.

Further investigations are being carried out by the officers of the Arouca Criminal Investigations Department following the arrest of three suspects in connection with the incident, identified as an 18-year-old man and two 17-year-olds, all from Lopinot Road, Arouca.