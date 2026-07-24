InterCaribbean Airways Unveils ‘Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ aircraft

The newly branded aircraft, featuring the national flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, was unveiled at Argyle International Airport as part of efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and promote tourism.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: InterCaribbean Airways unveiled a newly branded aircraft showing the St Vincent and the Grenadines national flag in a special ceremony on the grounds of Argyle International Airport on Thursday.

The “Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines” aircraft was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute. Attendees for this official ceremony included government representatives, tourism officials, and other invited guests.

The fleet features the national flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines on the tail of the plane, with “Spirit of St. Vincent and the Grenadines” written on its nose.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Dr Godwin Friday called the aircraft the flying ambassador of the country. He said that this move will highlight the government’s commitment to upgrade infrastructure, investments in the airports, and support jobs and local businesses across the two islands.

Minister of Tourism Dr Kishore Shallow said that this initiative represents the government’s focus on strengthening St Vincent and the Grenadines’ presence deeper into Caribbean tourism.

He also said that the destination is currently preparing to receive a large number of visitors as part of the Vincy Mas event and the upcoming Caribbean Premier League matches.

Shafia London, the CEO of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority, said during the inauguration ceremony that this move will help tourists get easier access to the island. She also highlights its importance in delivering the message of regional growth and valued partnership across the region.

The airline’s journey began 34 years ago with one four-seat plane. The CEO of InterCaribbean Airways, Trevor Sadler, said that the airline today operates 11 ATR planes and plans to add 76-seat jets to its fleet to further expand its operations.

InterCaribbean Airways has been expanding its presence through the region in recent years, which includes service to St Vincent and the Grenadines from several other key destinations.