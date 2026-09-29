St. Kitts and Nevis vs Grenada: Sugar Boyz secure 3-0 win in Concacaf Nations League 2026 match

St Kitts and Nevis secured a second consecutive victory in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League after defeating Grenada 3-0 at the SKNFA Technical Centre.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis claimed a 3-0 victory over Grenada in the 2026/27 Concacaf Nations League on Monday, September 28, marking the second consecutive tournament victory for Sugar Boyz. The match held at the SKNFA Technical Centre in St. Peter’s, St. Kitts and Nevis in their second Group C match. The match started at 8:00 PM local time.

St. Kitts and Nevis, the home team, delivered a quick start at the SKNFA Technical Centre as Tiquanny Williams struck the first goal for the team in the 11th minute of the game. Just six minutes later in the 17th minute Williams kicked for another goal, providing St. Kitts and Nevis with a lead of 2-0 over Grenada.

Whereas, Grenada was struggling to respond as St. Kitts and Nevis dominated and controlled the game. Grenada was not able to strike a single goal, whereas the home team continued to maintain the lead.

Williams struck his third goal of the match for his team, marking his impressive personal performance in the 76th minute of the game, which came after a penalty to strike the goal and helping the Sugar Boyz secure a 3-0 victory.

The victory is significantly notable as League B involves four groups of four teams with matches played in a home and away format during the tournament. St. Kitts and Nevis are in a stronger position based on their recent match victory, after successfully securing the win against Grenada.

The recent victory for St. Kitts and Nevis have added a total six points for them in the last two matches, including their previous 2-1 victory against Bonaire. The next match for St. Kitts and Nevis is scheduled against Cuba on October 2 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, whereas Grenada will face Bonaire on the same day.