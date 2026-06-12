Guyana to open 1st specialised school for children with autism later this year

First Lady Arya Ali says the new facility will expand inclusive education, backed by increased funding for disability programmes in the 2026 national budget.

Guyana is all set to establish its first specialised school for children with autism later this year. First Lady Arya Ali announced the development during the 19th session of the Conference of State Parties to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the United Nations in New York City.

She announced that Guyana is set to open its first specialized school for children with autism later this year and this will mark a major step forward in the country's efforts to strengthen inclusive education and support services for people with disabilities.

The First Lady emphasised that this comes after the country’s first school offering specialised services for children with hearing was opened back in 2025. “In 2025, we opened the country’s first school that offers specialised service for children with hearing impairments. This year we will establish Guyana’s first school specialised for children with autism,” she said.

She further stated that the autism-focused institution will be constructed at Cyril Potter College of Education in Turkeyen. The project is supported by increased government investment in disability-related programmes.

It was further announced that $316.5 million has been allocated to initiatives supporting people with disabilities from the national budget for the year 2026. It includes education, social services and accessibility improvements.

Mrs. Ali emphasised that the initiatives adopted by Guyana supports a multifaceted approach to ensure equal treatment and inclusion for people with disabilities.

People are getting direct benefits from policy development, targeted programs, legislative reforms, and infrastructure like the Business Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

“The business centre for persons with disabilities was established last year and offers specialised skill development training and employment for persons with disabilities. This centre currently employs more than 100 persons with disabilities,” she mentioned.

The First Lady further stated that efforts are being made to improve workforce participation and financial inclusion through skills development programmes, zero-interest financing and public-private partnerships that are aimed at creating pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

Mrs. Ali also acknowledged the challenges that remain in both Guyana and beyond, despite the progress. She said, “Developing countries require enhanced access to modern disability technology to ensure that persons with disabilities benefit from the latest development in innovation and rehabilitation.”

Furthermore, the First Lady noted that the continued efforts, policy reform and investment are critical to overcome institutional and societal barriers and ensure full inclusion for people with disabilities in all aspects.