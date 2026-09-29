2026-09-29 13:14:48
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Guyana: Nine minors hospitalised after fire broke out at Children and Family Home

Nine minors were hospitalised after inhaling smoke when a fire broke out at the Children and Family Home in Plum Park, Sophia, Greater Georgetown, on September 28.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: Nine minors have been hospitalized after inhaling smoke from the fire which broke out at Children and Family Home at Plum Park, Sophia, in Greater Georgetown, on September 28, 2026.

According to the reports, the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) received a report of a building on fire at the facility on Monday night.

The firefighter who responded to the scene found flames on the top floor of the children, and family home's female dormitory. The crews worked together to bring the impact of the blaze under control and prevent it from spreading before fully extinguishing it.

“Through swift, coordinated efforts, they brought the blaze under control and extinguished it, preventing further spread,” the GFS noted.

A total of two water tenders 130 and 131 and two water carriers 20 and 26 from Headquarters, Campbellville and Eccles Fire Station arrived at the Peril's scene.

All residents were accounted for as well as after putting out the flames the officials performed mopping-up operations.

The operation consisted of checking for any pockets of fire as well as ensuring that the building was safe from re-ignition.

Residents were evacuated safely although nine of the minors experienced smoke inhalation. The affected ones were immediately treated by emergency medical technicians on the scene before being transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation for further procedures and medical attention.

The officials have yet to disclose the reason or cause of the fire although the GFS noted that the investigations have commenced in order to determine the circumstances concerning the cause of the fire.

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said they are keeping an eye on it, and that more information would be available shortly.

They also asked people to respect the privacy of the residents, and not share details that are unverified.

“Further updates will be provided as verified information becomes available. We ask members of the public to respect the privacy of the children and refrain from sharing unverified information or images that could identify them,” the ministry noted.

Further updates are expected to be disclosed by the officials as more information becomes available.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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