Dominica: PM Skerrit mourns death of Calypso legend Mighty Sparrow at 91

Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit joined leaders across the Caribbean in mourning Mighty Sparrow, saying the legendary calypsonian’s music captured the region’s history, humour and everyday life.

Dominica: Slinger Francisco, the calypso legend known as the legendary Mighty Sparrow has died at the age of 91 on September 27, 2026.

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit has paid his tribute to the Trinidadian vocalist and songwriter, joining the leaders and citizens across the Caribbean.

Through a social media post, Skerrit said he joined the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and the wider Caribbean in mourning Sparrow’s death.

“I join the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and the wider Caribbean in mourning the passing of Slinger Francisco, the legendary Mighty Sparrow,” Skerrit wrote.

PM Skerrit described him as “one of our greatest storytellers,” who captured the history, humour and the everyday experience of people across the Caribbean with an extraordinarily sharp wit.

He further noted that Sparrow’s passing is a big loss for the region but his legacy will stay alive with the remarkable body of work he left behind.

“His passing is a tremendous loss to our region, but his legacy will live on in the many artistes he inspired and the remarkable body of work he leaves behind,” the statement read.

Skerrit further extended his heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and everyone who was touched by his music.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and all who were touched by his music. May the Mighty Sparrow rest in peace.”

Sparrow’s family said he died peacefully on Sunday in New York, United States, while he was surrounded by loved ones, after facing a brief illness.

Sparrow was born in Grand Roy, Grenada, in July of 1935. He then moved to Trinidad and Tobago as a toddler and went on to become one of calypso's most celebrated and valued voices.

He dubbed the "Calypso King of the World," and ultimately rose to prominence with his 1956 hit named, "Jean and Dinah" and built a career spanning more than six decades. He recorded hundreds of songs and performed on stages around the world, including Madison Square Garden.

Several tributes have been pouring in from across the region as Trinidad and Tobago, Grenada and the wider Caribbean mourn the loss of one of calypso's greatest voices.