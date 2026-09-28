2026-09-28 21:52:08
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Basketball player Antonio Flowers reportedly shot in Belize City

Reports circulating in Belize claim basketball player Antonio Flowers was shot in Belize City, but police and health authorities have not yet officially confirmed the incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Belize: A shocking incident is taking over the social media, informing that an elite Basketball player from Belize, Antonio Flowers was struck by gunfire in Belize City, claimed by local reports in Belize City.

As of now, during the time of reporting, no official confirmation has come from the side of police, medical professionals or other concerned authorities.

Flowers is a well known public figure in the competitive basketball landscape of Belize. Belize’s Interoffice Basketball League records reveal that he plays for Tuff e’Nuff in the 2024 season.

He recorded fifteen points for his team in the semifinal match triumph against the Belize City Council Dragons and subsequently added eight points for Tuff e’Nuff in title-winning victory against the police team with 70-57. These gaming records reveal the participation of Flowers in competitive basketball but it does not provide any details regarding the current reported case.

The current reporting of basketball in Belize also indicates the sustained significance of the nation's local competitions, consisting the Belize Premier Basketball League and the National Elite Basketball League. The other teams along with The Belize City Defenders have maintained an active role in the national basketball scene in 2026.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports determining the time and location of the incident where the shooting took place and whether Flowers was shot. The information about extent of the wounds sustained by Flowers, his medical condition and any reported arrests in the shooting incident are expected to be disclosed by authorities.

However, the conditions around the shooting incident are yet to be confirmed. Unauthorised reports circulating on social media should not be referred to as verified information until it is officially confirmed by the Belize Police Department, medical officials, family of Flowers or another official source.

The official confirmation is awaited and after the verification about the incident the police and related authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the matter. The incident is currently under development.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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