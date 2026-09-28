2026-09-28 14:31:21
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TTPS investigates alleged animal cruelty in Talparo and San Rafael

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have launched an investigation into alleged animal cruelty after a disturbing video circulated on social media, with authorities urging witnesses to come forward.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Any deliberate abuse, mistreatment, injury or killing of an animal happening across Trinidad and Tobago will be thoroughly investigated by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and if the evidence establishes that a criminal offence has been committed, TTPS will take the necessary action to bring those responsible in the act to justice.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s DCP Suzette Martin has issued a public advisory through social media noting that the officials are actively carrying out further enquiries into the reports that are alleging animal cruelty in the areas of Talparo and San Rafael.

According to the reports, the advisory arose following the reports concerned with a video being circulated on social media, which showed acts of cruelty being committed against an animal.

The matter arose following reports concerning a video circulated on social media which allegedly depicted acts of cruelty being committed against an animal,” Martin noted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police further noted that the investigations into the matter remain open and active as the enquiries are continuing including the interviewing of relevant persons and the recording of statements.

Martin further emphasised that the TTPS take reports of animal cruelty seriously and any allegations concerned with harm or mistreatment of an animal will be investigated thoroughly.

“Any allegation involving the deliberate abuse, mistreatment, injury or killing of an animal will be thoroughly investigated, and where the evidence establishes that a criminal offence has been committed, the TTPS will take the appropriate action to bring those responsible to justice,” the statement read.

The organisations mentioned that it strongly condemns all forms of cruelty to animals and actively remains committed to enforcing the laws of Trinidad and Tobago without any fear or favour.

The statement further encouraged the locals to report any suspected incidents of animal cruelty to the TTPS.

Persons who may have witnessed such acts, or who possess photographs, videos or other information which may assist an investigation, are encouraged to make a report at the nearest police station. The TTPS stands ready and willing to receive and investigate similar reports wherever they may arise throughout Trinidad and Tobago.”

Lastly, the TTPS promised further updates will be provided as the investigations remain underway.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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