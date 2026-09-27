Belize: Opposition leader Tracy Panton criticises government over rising diesel prices

Tracy Panton has called on the Belize government to provide relief for households and businesses after diesel prices climbed to a record BZ$15.96 per gallon, raising concerns over transport and operating costs.

Belize: The prices of Diesel in Belize have climbed to another all-time high, as the rates at the pump reached BZ$ 15.96 per gallon as of September, 2026. The recent surge has deepened concerns regarding the expenses of transportation, construction, agriculture and other diesel-reliant operations.

Opposition Leader of Belize Tracy Panton has openly condemned the recent rise in the fuel prices by the government. In her statement regarding the September rise, Panton asked what initiative the government is taking to provide relief to the households and businesses. She urged the people of Belize to raise their voices and ask for the government intervention.

The recent rise in diesel prices is a part of wider increase in fuel prices during the year of 2026. During the month of March, 2026, diesel prices in Belize City were reported at BZ$12.05 per gallon, due to an increase of BZ$2.50-per-gallon.

Following which, by the month of September, 2026 the price of the diesel reached to BZ$15.96, indicating a price surge of approximately $4 per gallon in comparison with the March standard.

Panton also raised concerns, highlighting the wider consequences of cost-of-living and cost-of-operating-business due to increase in the fuel prices. However the challenge is not restricted to Belize.

Global fuel markets have also suffered from serious supply disruptions in the month of September. Official records indicate that the diesel prices have risen to record high around the world due to interruptions caused by global conflicts impacting main fuel producing and supplying nations, such as the Middle East and Russia.

These geopolitical circumstances are significant for Belize as the nation's fuel costs are influenced by the conditions of the international petroleum market and the cost of acquiring the refined petroleum products.

The Ministry of Finance of Belize stated that, under its fuel price control framework, they are tracking the fluctuation in petroleum costs and circumstances around the supply-chain.