Dominica performs first permanent pacemaker implantations at DCFH

The Dominica China Friendship Hospital has successfully completed its first four permanent pacemaker implantations, allowing patients to receive the life-saving procedure without travelling overseas.

Dominica has officially recorded another significant advancement in the healthcare sector of the country with four permanent pacemaker implantations successfully performed at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) on Friday, September 25.

Dominica Hospitals Authority shared the announcement noting that the procedures that were previously temporary on the island can now be done permanently at home. Until now, patients needing permanent pacemakers had to travel overseas.

“What was once temporary is now permanent. What once required patients to travel abroad can now be done right here on our island. On Friday, four (4) successful permanent pacemaker implantations were performed at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH),” the statement noted.

The procedures were under the supervision of Dominica's own cardiologist, Dr. Rachel Andrew, who was trained by the interventional cardiologist Dr. Kendall Griffith from Georgia.

Cynthia Hassett, a Florida-based specialist who was studying pacemaker programming and troubleshooting, was also involved.

“Our very own cardiologist, Dr. Rachel Andrew, received specialized training and knowledge from Georgia-based interventional cardiologist Dr. Kendall Griffith, alongside Mrs. Cynthia Hassett, a Clinical Specialist based in Florida with extensive expertise in pacemaker programming and troubleshooting.”

The Authority mentioned, the team described Dr. Andrew as a "rare gem" and said Dominica is blessed to have her.

The Authority highlighted this initiative has been more than 23 years in the making and has trained physicians throughout the region. It reached Dominica today and is driven by Dr. Andrew's commitment and her passion to lead this cardiac care initiative.

The first procedure took little more than two hours while the other 3 procedures took about an hour and a half.

They also extended their gratitude to the operating theatre team including Sr. Jessica Cuffy, Sr. Anne-Marie Fontaine, Sn. Adrienne Lewis, Sn. Lorena Faddoul, LPN Aurilia Lucien, Annie Defoe, Precious Green and Isabella Drigo.

Recognizing the radiology team of Genise Pascal-Iglesias, Stannis George and Wilfredo Sotes Vila, Dr. Diena Charles and Dr. Ellisa Lugay of the Surgical Wards and the cardiology team of Dr. Andrew and Dr. Griffith and Mrs. Hassett.

The Authority also described today's medical milestone as 'the beginning,' saying Dominica's healthcare is continuing to develop by bringing specialized services closer to home and reducing the need for patients to go overseas for certain procedures.

“This is the beginning. This is history. This is progress. This is ours.”

Lastly, they emphasised on creating new possibilities for the people of Dominica.