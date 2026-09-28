Guyana: ASL aircraft veers off Mahdia Airstrip; six escape unhurt

The Air Services Limited aircraft came to a stop beside the Mahdia Airstrip after landing, with all five passengers and the pilot escaping safely as police launched an investigation.

Guyana: An aircraft that was carrying five passengers and a pilot veered off the runway at the Mahdia Airstrip in Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) as the six people escaped unhurt on Sunday, September 27.

The police officials in Regional Division Eight said the aircraft had just landed when it veered off the runway and came to a halt on the eastern side of the airstrip.

According to the police reports, no injuries were reported among the pilot or passengers. No cargo was lost or damaged, and the aircraft sustained minor damage to its wheels.

The officials noted that the plane was an Air Services Limited (ASL) single-engine aircraft. The aircraft ran off the airstrip after one of its wheels was punctured, however, the police have not confirmed the cause of the incident in their statement yet.

Police officials immediately reported to the scene and obtained statements from relevant persons. Further enquiries into the matter are ongoing.

This incident comes months after another ASL aircraft that went down in Region Eight. A few months ago, in April, a Cessna single-engine plane crashed in the region's dense jungle shortly after taking off from Mahdia for Imbaimadai.

The Guyana Civil Aviation Authority said at the time that heavy rainfall and reduced visibility were reported in the area, and a search and rescue effort was immediately launched.

This Sunday's incident was the latest involving a hinterland aerodrome in the country. Airstrips like Mahdia are a key link for mining communities and other interior settlements, where air transport is often the fastest way to move people and supplies.

The incident has raised concern among the people across Guyana as a user commented, “Second plane to veer off runway in short period. Why is this happening with such frequency?”

Another user commented, “this be happening every other day now.. What is Guyana Civil Aviation be doing?”

However, there has been no announcement yet from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority on whether it will investigate Sunday's incident or the reason for the incident.