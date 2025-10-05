US based Five16 Films to shoot romance feature in Nevis this November

The upcoming romance film, poised to bring significant economic benefits and opportunities for local talent, marks a promising collaboration between producer Sarafina King and the island of Nevis.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Nevis Film Commission has announced that a U.S. based production company, Five16 Films, is set to film a full-length feature movie on the island of Nevis this November. It is being said that the upcoming romance film is starring Sarafina King who is also the producer of the film.

Sarafina King, an accomplished filmmaker and actress, who is best known for her work on Criminal Minds, Saints & Sinners, and Ambitions. She recently went to Nevis to get along with the local officials and to confirm the pre-production plans while highlighting the island’s rising profile as a desirable location for international film productions.

“Romance” will be the genre of this film as the producer of this movie promised to bring significant economic benefits and opportunities for local talent of the island.

Empowering Local Talent

It is being said that the production is anticipated to generate 15 to 20 speaking roles for local talent, in addition to providing opportunities for background performers and technical crew members. This move will also provide a good opportunity to Nevisian actors and crew and will provide valuable experience, while also bringing a big economic boost to the island’s hospitality, food, transport, and tourism industries.

Fueling Economic Growth

The officials of Nevis believed that the impact of this film and opportunity will be big, as hotels, local shops, and service providers all will benefit from the arrival of actors, crew, and filming activities.

This project will further help Nevis to put on the map as a top filming spot in the Caribbean, getting more attention worldwide.

Boosting the Creative Sector in Nevis

Following his announcement the officials stated that this is an important move toward growing Nevis’ cultural and creative industries, by bringing in well-known international film projects. Also the island is creating new chances for the local talent while boosting those business opportunities, and building a strong presence on the global cultural scene.

A Film Commission representative stated that “The impact of projects like this extends far beyond the screen”. He further highlighted the island ‘Nevis’ as a “centre of creativity that provides valuable opportunities for our community, and highlights the island’s unique natural beauty to the world.”

The residents of the island are very delighted after the Nevis Film Commission made an announcement of their major win as the island’s blossoming creative economy after the Five16 Films confirmed their shoot as a full-length feature film on Nevis this November.