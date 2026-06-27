Final Night Fever: Fans ready for grand finale to St. Kitts Music Festival 2026

Thousands of music fans have gathered in St. Kitts for the 28th Music Festival, with performances by Machel Montano, Boyz II Men, Fantasia, Steel Pulse and other regional and international artists.

St. Kitts and Nevis: The 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival opened on Thursday, June 25, 2026, with vibrant energy, enthusiasm and Caribbean culture and will conclude on Saturday, June 27, 2026.

The music festival features a Grammy-winning lineup, including Boyz II Men, Fantasia, Steel Pulse and Luciano. In addition, a star-studded roster of international, regional and local artists has taken centre stage throughout the three-night musical celebration.

The festival has welcomed thousands of music lovers from across North America, Europe and the Caribbean for a celebration of music, culture and entertainment. Strong air connectivity has also made St. Kitts and Nevis more accessible to visitors travelling from key tourism markets.

A significant highlight of the opening night was Soca superstar Machel Montano's return to the St. Kitts Music Festival stage after 15 years. His hour-long performance kept the crowd energised and showcased his musical legacy, growth and artistry.

Shelly and the Signal Band performed and brought the lively musical vibes from Dominica to the festival and V’ghn created a very memorable moment when he left the stage and danced with fans in the crowd while performing his hit “Jab Decisions”.

Edwin Yearwood and the Krosfyah Band joined the event and made a really big impression. Their performance took the crowd on a nostalgic journey with songs like “Sak Pasé” and “Togetherness”.

Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew joined the festival on Thursday night and mentioned that he had a fantastic time, sharing snapshots from the festival and further initiating people to keep the energy going for the rest of the nights.

“Last night, I had a fantastic time at Night One of the 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival. It was great to see so many people out enjoying themselves safely and having a good time. Let’s keep the energy going for the nights ahead,” he shared.

The festival continued Friday night with another exciting lineup as the Fans enjoyed the performances from Steel Pulse, Kehlani, Rodney Tattat, Skippa, Shaneil Muir, Mavado, Kranium, Aidonia, Masicka, D’yani and Valiant.

Day 2 began with Steel Pulse’s performance that filled the venue with bursting energy from the fans. Further, Kehlani had the R&B girls sing their hearts out and kept the Music festival vibes going and the Gully God Mavado's set ‘felt like a movie’, St. Kitts Music Festival officials shared.

Fans are further looking forward to the final night of the Musical festival, Saturday with enthusiasm and excitement for the final lineup as the Saturday performance order is yet to drop.

The festival did not only have performances at Warner Park Stadium as the festival included plenty of other activities like fringe events, beach parties, cultural showcases, and entertainment experiences throughout the week.

The music festival was launched in 1996 in St. Kitts and since then it has grown into one of the most recognized music events in the Caribbean. The festival’s success goes far beyond concert venues as over the years it has helped strengthen the Federation’s tourism sector along with international awareness.

Hotels, transportation providers, restaurants, as well as local vendors, all benefit from the festival as it significantly contributes to the local economy.

Marsha T. Henderson, Minister of Tourism, described the festival as a significant initiative to showcase the Federation’s cultural strength and tourism appeal. “This 28th edition of the St. Kitts Music Festival is a bold statement of our cultural power and our relentless drive to remain the Caribbean’s premier music destination. While the music brings you to our shores, the raw, unfiltered energy of St. Kitts is what will stay with you,” she said.

Fans are excitedly counting down to the final night of the 28th edition of three-day St. Kitts Music Festival with enthusiasm and anticipation filled with vibrant energy.