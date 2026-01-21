Trinidad and Tobago Police lead Coastal Beach clean-up in Carenage District

The TTPS Coastal and Air Support Unit, in collaboration with various stakeholders, cleaned over 140 bags of waste from coastal areas including Tembladora Coastline, Williams Bay, and St. Peter’s Bay.

Trinidad and Tobago: A large-scale coastal beach clean-up operation took place in the Carenage District on Saturday, January 18, 2026. The drive was organized by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Coastal and Air Support Unit and was completed with the help of local community.

This ongoing initiative has been implemented with an aim at promoting public safety, crime reduction and community engagement.

During the operation several key locations including the Tembladora Coastline, Williams Bay and St. Peter’s Bay were covered.

On Sunday, the officers of TTPS conducted a press release in which they told the community that “this is the first of 12 community and public safety events planned by the Coastal and Air Support Unit for 2026, ensuring the security of people.”

They said during the clean-up operation the individuals who were participating cleaned “over 140 bags of waste including discarded wood, metal, tyres, single-use plastic bottles and containers, and Styrofoam, totaling over 12 volumetric tonnes of debris.”

The officers also emphasised that “this initiative was a part of the TTPS’s commitment to the environmental protection and marine security,” while talking about the link between the clean coastal areas and reduced hazards.

While highlighting the event, TTPS also stated that this coastal beach clean-up operation was supported by the various stakeholders, including the British High Commission, represented by Jennifer Aoo Rogers, the Island Property Owners Association, Marine Services Association, the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism.

It was also supported by the members of the visiting yachting and cruising community, Chaguaramas Development Authority and the Diego Martin Borough Corporation.

The officers also noted that "this operation which is sponsored by Northern Outdoor and Tactical, Ocean Imports Caribbean, and many more contributors highlighted the need and importance of clan and dirt free areas in the nation which also protects us from any health diseases.”

The TTPS Coastal and Air Support Unit stated that “This clean-up project was the idea of the Commissioner of Police, Allister Guevarro, who mandated this clean-up while the Deputy Commissioner of Police strategized it.”