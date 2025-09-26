Grenada: The first ever Lobster and Lambi Festival has been officially launched by the Granada tourism authority for Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The official press launch of the festival was held earlier this week, where representatives from the Authority announced that the highly anticipated event will run from January 16 to 18, 2026.

Randall Dolland, Chairman of the GTA, during the official launch, announced that the festival is set to spotlight the seafood and fishing heritage of both sister Islands of Grenada. He said that this would place in national focus on the people culture as well as a tradition that have long seen these critical sectors.

Apart from celebrating culture and cuisine the chairman said that the festival will also generate several economic opportunities for locals including fishers, vendors, chefs and artisans and will also strengthen Carriacou and Petite Martinique’s position as a premier seafood destination in the Caribbean region.

Notably the Lambi and Lobster festival marks a major milestone in the tourism authorities' efforts to develop and promote Granada's sister Islands as integral parts of the national tourism strategy. On one hand where Kinara has long been known globally for its natural hospitality and beauty the event will represent a targeted initiative to raise visibility and economic opportunities for the islands in the Tri-Island State.

The two-day festival will begin in Carrico with an official welcome ceremony that will feature local entertainment exclusive string band music along with several dishes prepared by the island's vendors. Throughout the first day visitors will be able to take part in live cooking demonstrations as well as poor tours which will highlight the cultural and natural offerings of the destination.

Chairman Dolan said that the Lobster and Lambi Festival is ultimately going to be the new festival which will be specifically designed for Carriacou and Petite Martinique. He further added that his team thinks that it is a great opportunity where they can create this new culinary festival to showcase the best which both Islands have to offer.

While explaining the vision behind this festival, he emphasised that most of the people here have their livelihoods made by the sea, and this is something that was noticed and understood when the impact of Hurricane Beryl was looked at. In the rebuilding process, it has been seen that the sea is how they are able to be sustained, and business and tourism can be driven. By this, more visitors are being driven to the island, and a much larger spinoff effect is being created, he added.

Meanwhile Minister for Carriacou, Tevin Andrews, in his address, talked about the recent initiatives which are being undertaken on the island and lauded all the parties involved taking efforts to shine a light on the sister isles. He said that the island is on the right path in the right direction and there is only one way to go from here and it is up.

The event is also scheduled extend to Petite Martinique where the tourism authority has planned several activities including fishing and filling competitions tug of war as well as the highly renown grease the pole contest.

Since the launch, the locals are eagerly anticipating being part of this exciting fest and taste the various flavours available on the island.