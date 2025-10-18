Trinidad and Tobago: Decomposed body found by Soldiers in Diego Martin Forest

Investigators believe the victim may have been killed elsewhere and later disposed of in the forested area.

Trinidad and Tobago: Soldiers from the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force discovered a decomposing body while patrolling a forested area off North Post Road, Diego Martin on Tuesday afternoon. The body of a man was found lying on a hillside, in an advanced state of decomposition, during the routine patrol.

According to police reports, the officials of the West End CID were notified about the incident by the soldiers around 12:35 p.m., as they told them that, when they were walking through the hilly forest area, they suddenly came across the body of a male.

As soon as they witnessed the body, they immediately contacted the officials of the area and notified them what they found. After that the officials swiftly responded to the area and processed the scene.

The reports claimed that upon reaching they saw the body of the victim was lying on the grass as his face was down on the ground, also his hands were tied behind his back, and a tie was also wrapped around his neck to choke him.

They also claimed that after looking at the body carefully, they found a wound on the head of the victim which appeared to be a gunshot wound. They further stated that the body of the deceased was in an early stage of decomposition.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau and the District Medical Officer, from the Western Division, were also contacted and after examining the body, the medical officer officially declared him dead.

Authorities revealed that the body of the deceased was later removed to the Forensic Science Centre as per the medical officer's order, where the post mortem examination will be conducted.

They informed that the investigators who are leading the investigation have a suspicion that the suspect killed the victim somewhere else and later threw his body in the forested area.

The officials stated, they believe that the victim is Ramcharan Maraj, aged 57, a resident of Agostini Terrace, Diego Martin and to confirm this, the relatives are expected to visit the centre to make a positive identification.

They also claimed that the motive behind the killing is still unclear, and the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the entire community of Trinidad and Tobago. The residents of the area are also aligning this incident with the Sunday's robbery incident at the same place.