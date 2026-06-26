PM Drew: 70% of St. Kitts and Nevis now has 24/7 water supply

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew said about 70% of St. Kitts and Nevis now has a reliable 24-hour water supply, following investments in desalination, pipelines and water infrastructure.

St. Kitts and Nevis is strengthening water security across the nation as St. Peters will have 24-hour water supply from now on. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew announced that approximately 70% of the island now benefits from a reliable full day water supply.

During the recent Roundtable series featuring Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew with the members of the media, held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, PM highlighted the significant strides made to strengthen water security across St. Kitts and Nevis.

“The water in St. Peter's has improved significantly over the last week or two. You have seen the improvement as well. I'm fully aware of it because we have invested significantly.. to ensure that St. Peter's gets back to 24/7,” PM Drew said.

He mentioned that this is allegedly happening after 30+ years as he has faced several interruptions regarding water security earlier as he hails from St. Peters himself.

PM Drew noted that water security and projections regarding water supply has been the foremost priority of the government since they assumed office in 2022. As per the official reports, St. Kitts and Nevis was on the verge of becoming one of the most water-scarce countries worldwide back then.

He further highlighted the major reasons behind the scarcity to be the pressure on aquifer at Basseterre as its resulting is rising sea level and rising the risk of saltwater intrusion.

“Excess pressure on the aquifer at Basseterre because .. the sea level is rising and there is a risk of saltwater intrusion into the aquifer. And the more you extract, the higher the risk of saltwater intrusion,” PM Drew pinpointed.

He further spoke about the uncertain climate conditions and droughts saying, “We also knew that there would be decreased rainfall and irregular rainfall. Presently, we are suffering one of the worst droughts in our recorded history. I think this is the worst drought since the 1920s, and this is a result of climate change and a process called El Niño, which is a shift in the weather pattern.”

Pm Drew also justified the money used as investment in a two-million gallon desalination plant as he mentioned, “And so, one, decreased rainfall, and two, sea level rise with intrusion of our aquifer. And that is why we had to just take up the money that we took up to invest in a two-million gallon desalination plant.”

“However, we were able to complete it, and today that desalination plant is providing two million gallons per day of water for our people. That has allowed us to give the aquifer some rest so that we do not over-extract, and then there's saltwater intrusion, so it has saved the aquifer,” He noted.

He highlighted that the capital city Basseterre has uninterrupted 24-hour water supply.

“We are able to supply the whole of Basseterre with 24-hour coverage of water,” he said.

PM Drew mentioned that the desalination plant costs the nation about $50 million and that the government has invested in a pipeline from the Basseterre Valley aquifer through Taylors all the way up to St. Peter’s as well.

The PM said that the lower portion of St. Peter’s is being supplied water through the aquifer. However, the upper portion is being supplied water through surface runoff from Green Hill fundamentally. The systematic arrangement is how the government has been able to pull off a 24-hour water supply.

Prime Minister Terrance Drew further appreciated the cabinet members saying, “ I'm really want to take this opportunity to thank the Honorable Konris Maynard, who is the minister with responsibility for water, and the whole of the water department and Mr. Cromwell Williams, Kurt Caddy, and all the others who are there.”

PM additionally highlighted the government’s achievement in securing 70% of the nation under 24/7 water supply.

“So the whole of St. Kitts and Nevis, 70% of St. Kitts and Nevis right now is 24 hours. And we have achieved that because when we got in office, it was only 20-plus percent. We have increased that by about 50% in three and a half years, um, definitely less than four years,” he said.

Lastly, PM Drew reassured the people of St. Kitts and Nevis that the government is drilling around the country for those other communities which do not have water shortages as bad as some areas would have. He noted that even though some of them may not have 24 hour supply, they'll have water on a daily basis.