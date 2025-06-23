Tuesday, 24th June 2025
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Jamaican Athletes Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell switch allegiance to Turkey

The two internationally renowned athletes officially made the switch on June 19, 2025.

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Jamaica: In an unexpected turn of event that shocked the throwing sports world, two of Jamaica's pro throwing stars Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell have switched their allegiance from Jamaica to Turkey. The Olympic gold medallist and discus record-breaker Roje Stona, and Olympic bronze medallist shot putter Rajindra Campbell have officially crossed over to the opposition, and they will no longer be rocking the colors black, green, and gold to represent the Caribbean and instead red and white for Turkey

The switch that sent shockwaves through the athletics scene and the Caribbean community was reportedly orchestrated by a top U.S.-based sports agent. The two international prominence athletes made the switch effective June 19 2025. 

Two finest competitors who redefined sporting excellence on the world stage at the Paris Olympic games by Stona setting an Olympic record in the discus throw by being the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the discipline  and Campbell who earned praise as one of the first Jamaican to win in the a bronze medal in shot put at the Olympics. 

In recent years Turkey has been determined at collecting the finest athletes and recruiting them to represent Turkey at the major sports events and with these recruitments Turkey could become a high-ranking competitor in international field events. Especially with the  latest recruitment of the two Olympic medalist marks which could potentially mark a  golden era for Turkey who for a while has found themselves falling short of elite status at the Olympics and other world championships.  

Among other athletes that Turkey recruited is Nigerian sprinter with a 150m world record Favour Ofili who also switched allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey  and reportedly more are expected to switch or be recruited by Turkey. 

This could be a major hit to the Jamaican athletic community as Jamaica is known to usually dominate the track field events with its athletes leading and showing the island's athletic glory. An intense debate has been sparked not only from the athletes community but all over Jamaica as to the reasons of their sudden switch and many putting to conclusion the reasons for the switch being economical reasons. 

The two Jamaican athletes are set to receive signing bonuses of US$500,000 from Türkiye’s sporting authorities, as well as monthly stipends as well as other incentives for medal winning performances at major games. It is said that no one expects the Jamaican Government to top the Turkey offer in order to bring back its athletes to compete for the country.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

WATCH: Caribbean tourism head opens Climate Smart Sustainable Tourism For...

Monday, 23rd June 2025

©Google Maps
Uncategorised

UPDATE: Body found in Roseau, Dominica

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Uncategorised

St Kitts-Nevis moves forward with Caribbean initiative to promote healthy...

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr Keith Rowley
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago to reopen borders from July 17

Monday, 23rd June 2025

First leatherback turtle hatchlings sighted at Trinidad's Maracas Beach (Representative Image)
Caribbean

First leatherback turtle hatchlings sighted at Trinidad’s Maracas Beach

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Kamla Persad calls PM Rowley’s decision to quit ‘a clear admission of his...

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Antigua and Barbuda

Presumed dead for over 3 decades, Antiguan woman returns home from Venezu...

Monday, 23rd June 2025

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Man caught throwing contraband over prison wall for 3rd time

Monday, 23rd June 2025