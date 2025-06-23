Jamaican Athletes Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell switch allegiance to Turkey

Jamaica: In an unexpected turn of event that shocked the throwing sports world, two of Jamaica's pro throwing stars Roje Stona and Rajindra Campbell have switched their allegiance from Jamaica to Turkey. The Olympic gold medallist and discus record-breaker Roje Stona, and Olympic bronze medallist shot putter Rajindra Campbell have officially crossed over to the opposition, and they will no longer be rocking the colors black, green, and gold to represent the Caribbean and instead red and white for Turkey.

The switch that sent shockwaves through the athletics scene and the Caribbean community was reportedly orchestrated by a top U.S.-based sports agent. The two international prominence athletes made the switch effective June 19 2025.

Two finest competitors who redefined sporting excellence on the world stage at the Paris Olympic games by Stona setting an Olympic record in the discus throw by being the first Jamaican to win a gold medal in the discipline and Campbell who earned praise as one of the first Jamaican to win in the a bronze medal in shot put at the Olympics.

In recent years Turkey has been determined at collecting the finest athletes and recruiting them to represent Turkey at the major sports events and with these recruitments Turkey could become a high-ranking competitor in international field events. Especially with the latest recruitment of the two Olympic medalist marks which could potentially mark a golden era for Turkey who for a while has found themselves falling short of elite status at the Olympics and other world championships.

Among other athletes that Turkey recruited is Nigerian sprinter with a 150m world record Favour Ofili who also switched allegiance from Nigeria to Turkey and reportedly more are expected to switch or be recruited by Turkey.

This could be a major hit to the Jamaican athletic community as Jamaica is known to usually dominate the track field events with its athletes leading and showing the island's athletic glory. An intense debate has been sparked not only from the athletes community but all over Jamaica as to the reasons of their sudden switch and many putting to conclusion the reasons for the switch being economical reasons.

The two Jamaican athletes are set to receive signing bonuses of US$500,000 from Türkiye’s sporting authorities, as well as monthly stipends as well as other incentives for medal winning performances at major games. It is said that no one expects the Jamaican Government to top the Turkey offer in order to bring back its athletes to compete for the country.