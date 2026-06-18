Trinidad: 37-year-old fatally shot in D’Abadie, motive under investigation

Police are investigating whether the killing is linked to a recent anti-crime raid, as gunmen chased and shot the victim multiple times in a daylight attack captured on CCTV.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 37-year-old man was shot and killed in broad daylight near the Red Castle Marketplace in D’Abadie on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. The victim has been identified as Sheldon Augustine, also known as “Bullet,” was attacked shortly after 10 am at the corner of Piarco Old Road and Beharry Street in Red Hill.

According to Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Augustine was chased and shot multiple times by armed men. CCTV footage captured the entire attack. Residents told the police that they heard several rapid gunshots.

Witnesses also said that a white Nissan Tiida left the area right after the shooting. Investigators believe that the vehicle was used by the attackers during the incident.

Emergency Response teams reported and secured the crime scene. Augustine was found lying face down on the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Police also found several spent 9mm shell casings at the site.

Police are investigating whether this murder is related to a major raid which took place in Red Hill a month ago. Some people are also saying that Augustine had been accused of providing information to police about an alleged illegal gambling operation in the area, which is known as “wappie.”

The gambling den received public attention after a pre-dawn anti-crime operation was carried out by the Inter-Agency Task Force and the Maloney Police Station. The officers found a secret gambling room which was behind a false wall in a business establishment.

Officers allegedly broke into a restricted area before finding a secret room where several men were gambling. Twenty-one people, including the business owner, were arrested. The police also seized more than $10,000 in cash and quantities of alcohol.

Following the raid, allegations surfaced that Auguste was the one who had told the police about the gambling which was hidden behind many secret doors.

Netizens believe that Augustine’s killing was a targeted attack related to the alleged tip-off. They also claimed that the location of the murder was chosen specially to send a message.

Police have not confirmed a motive and investigations are still in early stages.