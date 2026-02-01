St Kitts tourism reports 6% growth in 2025, sets sights on 2026

Strong tourism performance, effective marketing and global visibility helped position the island as a leading Caribbean destination, driving growth in arrivals, brand awareness and public–private sector collaboration.

St Kitts and Nevis: The tourism sector of St Kitts recorded a steady growth in 2025, with great interest from visitors in its naturally beautiful landmarks and rich culture. The report was shared by Open Jaw, Travel Market Report and Pax News. They also called St Kitts one of the Caribbean’s most compelling and in-demand destinations.

This was achieved with strong tourism performance, marketing execution, and visibility on the global scene. These results positioned the island on the map as a premier travel destination of choice in the Caribbean. The year saw significant growth in arrivals, brand awareness, and interaction between the public and private sectors.

The Minister of Tourism of St Kitts and Nevis, Marsha T Henderson, stated, “The growth we experienced is not just about numbers, but about creating opportunity for our people, strengthening our tourism ecosystem and positioning St. Kitts for long-term, sustainable success.

Growth in Arrivals

There were 168,838 air tourism arrivals in 2025 - a 6.0% increase as compared to 2024. St Kitts delivered a strong performance in the first four months of 2025, from January to April, which highlighted the increasing demand to visit the destination from source markets.

The Tourism Authority of St Kitts launched three major campaigns to raise awareness and engage with travelers across various destinations. These are - Adventure (for thrill seekers), Summer Unscripted (events, activities, and offers), and Do Not Disturb (global romance campaign).

St Kitts also received multiple global awards and special recognitions in 2025 and early 2026. These include:-

PATWA: Woman Tourism Minister of the Year – Caribbean

CTO: Woman Minister of Tourism

PATWA: Destination of the Year for Hidden Treasures

Caribbean Journal: Caribbean Tourism Executive of the Year (CEO Kelly Fontenelle)

Caribbean Journal: Sustainable Destination of the Year

Brand Awareness and Engagement

St Kitts international media initiative recorded more than 5.7 billion in reach, increasing brand visibility and engagement on various platforms. Broadcast activities included the implementation of St Kitts Week on NBC 6, which involved in-show integrations for a full week, and a United States Satellite Media Tour, where interviews highlighted the romance options available in the destination.

The destination also partnered with Chelsea and England footballer, Cole Palmer, on a major PR campaign related to his first visit to St Kitts, as he returned to the birthplace of his grandfather in July 2025.

St Kitts also launched safe travels, wild heart collection, celebrating travel and the joy of exploring St Kitts in collaboration with popular Canadian jewellery brand, bluboho. Other developments included the introduction of the new digital eTA entry system for the island and the establishment of St. Kitts’ first-ever Travel Advisor Board.

The upcoming plans of St Kitts include - increased visitor arrivals by 10%; enhancement of marketing campaigns from geographic targeting to niche marketing; and strengthening ties with other Caribbean nations.