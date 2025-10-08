Carriacou’s Night Landing Project nears completion, paving way for tourism boost by year-end

Authorities announced that most of the equipment for the long-awaited night landing project has been installed, with completion expected before the end of 2025.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique: In a move expected to boost tourism and improve inter-island connectivity, Carriacou’s highly-anticipated Night Landing Project is nearing completion and paving the way for night flights to become a reality before the end of the year.

Tevin Andrews, Member of Parliament and Minister for Carriacou/PM affairs and local Government shared the exciting update on a Facebook post, citing that most of the equipment for the long awaited night landing project have now been installed. Putting the project back on track to accommodate night landing before the end of 2025.

Furthermore Andrews highlighted the new airport scanner, which is also being installed after a long wait. He went on to cite the significant damage that the Carriacou Airport had sustained during the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Which destroyed several key pieces of equipment including the scanner, leaving the baggage to be manually searched for quite some time.

The Member of Parliament further noted that they are also preparing to construct a new control tower to further modernize operations, along with planned upgrades to the existing airport building.

In even more great news, Andrew announced that two of the country’s very own young people Ms. Paterson and Mr. McLeod who have successfully completed their studies in meteorology and will now play key roles in the enhanced operations at the Carriacou Airport.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique are on the move and this time around they are building, progressing, and not turning back as the country is focused on an upward movement from here on out. That will boost the country’s economic drive not only with the world but between the Caribbean islands as well.

All the exciting progress and projects being made in Carriacou and Petite Martinique are expected to be completed some time between now and December.

The news was met with nothing more than cheers from the citizens of Carriacou and Petite Martinique and the wider Caribbean with some taking to Facebook to hallow the progress, as one user wrote.

“Wonderful progress. I remember the days when the highway went across the Runway so you had to wait until the plane landed to drive across to the other side. These things are now things of the past.”

While another wrote, “Thumbs up to my loving and ambitious MP Tevin Andrews . You're blessed by the Almighty to put our little Paradise where big cities are rising up with a bang . Continue to do what you gotta do my dear Comrade . Blessings shall always be a plus for you and your family.”