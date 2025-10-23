Nearly 10,000 visitors arrive to St Kitts as Star of the Seas makes inaugural visit 

Prime Minister Drew acknowledged the hard work of Minister Marsha Henderson and her team, praising their contributions to strengthening the tourism sector and advancing national development.

St Kitts and Nevis: The magnificent sister ship to the Icon of the Seas, carrying nearly 10,000 passengers, made its inaugural call to the shores of Port Zante in St Kitts today. While sharing the glimpses of the cruise’s arrival on his Facebook account, Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew called it a ‘proud moment’.

He added, “This is a proud moment for our nation as we continue to attract some of the world’s largest and most luxurious vessels.”

PM Drew also expressed his gratitude to the government and Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson and her dedicated team for this tremendous achievement that continues to strengthen the tourism sector and boost the national development.

To mark the inaugural arrival, the tourism authority is hosting an official plaque exchange ceremony which will mark the beginning of a new relationship between the island nation and the cruise line.

The arrival of this newest cruise marked yet another milestone for the federation’s tourism industry. The Star of the Seas docked at the 2nd pier with several visitors disembarking from the cruise to explore the various local offerings and services available at Port Zante.

The arrival also marks yet another milestone for the ongoing 2025-2026 cruise season which kicked off this month in St Kitts and Nevis. The season will run through April with a variety of cruise lines, such as Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and MSC Cruises expected to visit the island nation.

This month only, the island is expecting to welcome around 12 cruises including Star Pride, Carnival Dream, Mein Schiff 2, Celebrity Beyond, Grand Princess, Celebrity Reflection, Carnival Venezia and Star of the Seas.

The island nation is looking forward to a highly successful cruise season and is expecting to welcome thousands of visitors who will boost the economy directly and indirectly, benefitting everyone involved in the thriving tourism sector.