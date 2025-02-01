Famous LGBTQ+ advocate Orden David missing from Antigua since Jan 25

Police have questioned relatives and friends about his whereabouts, but no leads have been found.

Antigua and Barbuda: A popular LGBTQ+ advocate is missing in Antigua and Barbuda, and several locals fear that he may have been killed. Reportedly, Orden “Passo” David along with his vehicle vanished from the island nation on January 25, 2025.

The police officials and private groups have mounted several searches for the missing individual but as of now there has been no progress.

The 39-year-old was last seen in Antigua on Saturday, January 25, wearing a red coloured vest and short grey jeans. He was driving his black coloured Honda Fit with registration number A60870. Concerns grew among his friends when calls to his mobile phone went unanswered, which led to a missing person’s report being filed at the Bolans Police Station last Sunday.

As of now, police have questioned a number of persons, including relatives and close friends in relation to his whereabouts, but no information leading to his location has proven successful. The police have also deployed the use of technology and other resources at their disposal to locate the missing Bolans resident.

Meanwhile, MP Kelvin Simon, joined by Family, Friends, and colleagues of the Aids Secretariat, has mobilized several search teams across the area, calling on the community to unite in the effort to locate David.

He said, “We are coming together as one community to ensure that no lead goes unpursued. We will not rest until we bring Orden back to his family safely.”

Notably, David’s sudden disappearance has raised concerns because of his history of facing discrimination and violence due to his activism.

$12,700 cash reward announced

Days after he went missing and no signs of him coming back, his family has announced a cash reward of $12,700 for anyone who will provide information leading to the safe return of Orden David. Initially, $10,000 reward was announced but for any specific information leading to his return, the family increased the cash prize.

The family members noted that anyone with information regarding David’s whereabouts is urged to contact Bolans Police Station – 462-1080 or Criminal Investigations Department – 462-391.