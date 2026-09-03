CPL 2026: Johnson Charles leads Patriots to six-wicket win over Barbados Tridents

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have risen to the fifth position in the CPL 2026 Points table with this win, while Barbados Tridents have fallen to the seventh position.

St. Kitts and Nevis: St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots defeated the Barbados Tridents by 6 wickets and 5 balls still remaining in the match.

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and elected to field as Barbados Tridents were put in to bat first, scoring a total of 217/4 in 20 overs, setting the target of 218 for Patriots.

The 23rd Match of the series was scheduled on September 1, 2026, at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts.

Barbados Tridents scorecard:

Brandon King: 2(4)

Zachary Carter: 57(36)

Quinton de Kock: 106(57)

Sherfane Rutherford: 26(16)

Chris Green: 18(7)*

Rivaldo Clarke: 0(0)*

Extras: 8 (lb 1, w 7)

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots scorecard:

Johnson Charles: 78(45)

Kyle Mayers: 29(27)

Dasun Shanaka: 36(22)

Jason Holder: 18(11)

Andre Fletcher: 22(8)*

Wanindu Hasaranga: 18(4)*

Extras: 19 (b 5, lb 2, nb 2, w 10)

Johnson Charles claimed the title of Player of the Match by scoring 78 runs off 45 balls.

During the post-match interview he said, “I must say I've been seeing the ball pretty big and I've been in good form. Confidence is high, but it was just not coming through, and that's cricket. You know, that's how the game goes. But I'm happy I'm back and doing good things for the team. Even if I'm late to the party, I'm just hoping I can put the team in a very good position.”

The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have risen to the fifth position in the CPL 2026 Points table with this win, while Barbados Tridents have fallen to the seventh position.

The next match is scheduled between Trinbago Knight Riders and Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on September 2, 2026.