2026-06-18 12:49:57
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Barbados names 14-member team for CARIFTA Triathlon Championships in Bermuda

The team blends experienced athletes and newcomers as Barbados aims to build on last year’s second-place finish at the regional championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Barbados: Fourteen junior triathletes have earned their place on Barbados’ team for the 8th annual CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships, which will take place from October 23-25 at Clearwater Beach in Bermuda.

The team includes experienced athletes such as Liam Beckles, Tahira Fraser, Yele Renwick-Williams, Sebastian Clarke, Luke McIntyre, Laila McIntyre, Matthew Lashley, Alexis Lashley, Isis Gaskin, and Fynn Armstrong.

It also features promising newcomers like Khalil Patrick, Cairo Watson, Blake Graham, and Elijah Telford.

The athletes will enter the championships to improve their performance from last year’s tournament that took place in Courland Bay Heritage Park in Trinidad and Tobago on August 23 and 24. Barbados finished second overall with a total of six gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal.

Several athletes who won the championship last year are returning this year. Luke McIntyre won gold in the boys’ 16-19 triathlon and aquathlon, while his sister Laila won the girls’ 13-15 triathlon and aquathlon.

Ali Banfield, Fynn Armstrong, Luke McIntyre and Laila McIntyre also won gold in the Mixed Relay.

Zachary Ladipo won the gold medal in the boys' 11-12 aquathlon on his championship debut. Isabella Mayers took home silver in the girls’ 16-19 aquathlon, while Yele Renwick-Williams also won silver in the boys’ 11-12 aquathlon and a bronze in the triathlon.

CARIFTA 2026 Qualified Athletes

  • Cairo Watson - 11-12 Triathlon

  • Khalil Patrick - 11-12 Aquathlon

  • Blake Graham - 11-12 Triathlon

  • Elijah Telford - 13-14 Triathlon

  • Fynn Armstrong - 16-21 Triathlon

  • Luke McIntyre - 16-21 Triathlon

  • Alexis Lashley - 16-21 Triathlon

  • Matthew Lashley - 16-21 Triathlon

  • Laila McIntyre - 15-16 Triathlon

  • Sebastian Clarke - 15-16 Triathlon

  • Tahira Fraser - 13-14 Triathlon

  • Liam Beckles - 13-14 Triathlon

  • Isis Gaskin - 16-21 Triathlon

  • Yele Renwick-Williams - 13-14 Triathlon

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Jamaica Gov't has enabled businesses to take resolute long-term steps: PM

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Uncategorised

Nigeria’s Yemi Alade searching for ‘Johnny’ at Dominica festival

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Timothy Harris
Uncategorised

Govt continue to assist people impacted by pandemic: PM Timothy Harris

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Dominica receives 11,700 doses of FDA approved Pfizer vaccine from the United States
Uncategorised

Dominica receives 11,700 doses of FDA approved Pfizer vaccine from US

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Guyana steps towards self-sufficiency through soya and corn’s increased production, credits to Facebook
Uncategorised

Guyana steps towards self-sufficiency through soya and corn’s increased p...

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Caribbean

MSR Media alleges Les Khan received $13M in controversial transactions

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad: Man accused of murdering his mother falls in coma after attempt...

2026-06-18 08:40:40

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago Police lead Coastal Beach clean-up in Carenage Distri...

2026-06-18 08:40:40