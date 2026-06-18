Barbados names 14-member team for CARIFTA Triathlon Championships in Bermuda

The team blends experienced athletes and newcomers as Barbados aims to build on last year’s second-place finish at the regional championships in Trinidad and Tobago.

Barbados: Fourteen junior triathletes have earned their place on Barbados’ team for the 8th annual CARIFTA Triathlon, Aquathlon and Mixed Relay Championships, which will take place from October 23-25 at Clearwater Beach in Bermuda.

The team includes experienced athletes such as Liam Beckles, Tahira Fraser, Yele Renwick-Williams, Sebastian Clarke, Luke McIntyre, Laila McIntyre, Matthew Lashley, Alexis Lashley, Isis Gaskin, and Fynn Armstrong.

It also features promising newcomers like Khalil Patrick, Cairo Watson, Blake Graham, and Elijah Telford.

The athletes will enter the championships to improve their performance from last year’s tournament that took place in Courland Bay Heritage Park in Trinidad and Tobago on August 23 and 24. Barbados finished second overall with a total of six gold medals, two silver medals, and a bronze medal.

Several athletes who won the championship last year are returning this year. Luke McIntyre won gold in the boys’ 16-19 triathlon and aquathlon, while his sister Laila won the girls’ 13-15 triathlon and aquathlon.

Ali Banfield, Fynn Armstrong, Luke McIntyre and Laila McIntyre also won gold in the Mixed Relay.

Zachary Ladipo won the gold medal in the boys' 11-12 aquathlon on his championship debut. Isabella Mayers took home silver in the girls’ 16-19 aquathlon, while Yele Renwick-Williams also won silver in the boys’ 11-12 aquathlon and a bronze in the triathlon.

CARIFTA 2026 Qualified Athletes