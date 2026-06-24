St Kitts and Nevis Patriots confirm CPL 2026 fixtures and home schedule
The Patriots will play 10 league matches between August and September, including four home games at Warner Park, as they aim to build momentum in the 2026 Caribbean Premier League season.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
St. Kitts and Nevis: The St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots have confirmed their 2026 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) schedule, with 10 league matches set between August and September.
The CPL-2026 season begins on August 8, with an away fixture against the Jamaica Kingsmen before the team returns to St. Kitts and Nevis later in the month for a four-match stand at Warner Park.
The home schedule kicks off on August 27 against the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders. The Patriots will then host Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on August 30, Barbados Tridents on September 1, and Saint Lucia Kings on September 3.
They will continue their away matches across the region, as they continue to build momentum for a strong CPL 2026 campaign.
“The CPL schedule is out and the countdown has officially begun. The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots are locked in, focused, and ready to take on the challenge this season,” shared the team on their official Facebook page.
The squad includes Kyle Mayers (Captain), Evin Lewis, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Mikyle Louis, Jyd Goolie, Navin Bidaisee, Andre Fletcher, Leniko Boucher, Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Waqar Salamkheil, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd.
The CPL 2O26 will begin on 7 August and will run through till 20 September, with 39 matches to be played and seven teams will participate, including, Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Trinidad & Tobago.
Full CPL 2026 Schedule – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
Home Fixtures - Warner Park Stadium
August 8 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
August 27 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen
August 30 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
September 1 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents
September 3 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings
Away Fixtures
August 12 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings
August 18 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen
August 20 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
September 6 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors
September 10 - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
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