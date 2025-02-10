Dominica to welcome over 21K cruise visitors this week

Dominica: Over 21,000 cruise passengers are all set to arrive in Dominica this week from February 10 to 16. These visitors will arrive aboard 13 cruises which will dock across different ports of the island.

According to the information, today the island is set to welcome four cruises simultaneously including MV Seven Seas Navigator, MV Windsurf, MV Royal Clipper and MV Star Flyer. These cruises will dock across Roseau Cruise Berth, Woodbridge Bay Berth and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

Tomorrow, two cruises will arrive to the island including MV Viking Sea and MV Explorer of the Seas both of which will be bringing 5290 passengers collectively docking at Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and Woodbridge Bay Port respectively.

On February 12, three vessels will arrive to the island nation. These include MV Marella Voyager with 1904 passengers, MV Wind Spirit with 148 passengers and MV Ilma with 448 passengers.

Meanwhile, on February 14 and 15, two cruises will each arrive to Dominica bringing hundreds and thousands of passengers. MV Eurodam and MV Enchanted Princess will arrive on February 14 while MV Mein Schiff 2 and MV Aidamar will arrive the following day.

These hundreds and thousands of passengers which are set to arrive to the Nature Isle are anticipated to bring a major boost to overall tourism of the country and a lot of business to the local vendors including cab drivers and tour guides.

Complete Dominica Cruise Schedule between February 10-16

February 10

MV Seven Seas Navigator – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (542 passengers)

MV Windsurf – Woodbridge Bay Port (342 passengers)

MV Royal Clipper – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (227 passengers)

MV Star Flyer – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (170 passengers)

February 11

MV Viking Sea – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1000 passengers)

MV Explorer of the Seas – Woodbridge Bay Port (4290 passengers)

February 12

MV Marella Voyager – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (1904 passengers)

MV Wind Spirit – Woodbridge Bay Port (148 passengers)

MV Ilma – Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (448 passengers)

February 14

MV Eurodam – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2731 passengers)

MV Enchanted Princess – Woodbridge Bay Port (3660 passengers)

February 15

MV Mein Schiff 2 – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2894 passengers)

MV Aidamar – Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (2686 passengers)