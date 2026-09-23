Antigua and Barbuda: Bathlodge shooting leaves woman dead, 13-year-old boy and man injured

Antigua & Barbuda: One woman died and two people wounded in a shooting incident in the Bathlodge region of Antigua and Barbuda. The shooting incident took place during the late hours of Monday night.

According to the preliminary reports, three armed men entered a residential property in the Bathlodge region at around 11:30 p.m. and launched a shooting attack. The three people were reportedly hit by gunfire during the attack.

Based on the available accounts, the woman who died during the gunfire incident is known to be in her early twenties. The two other victims who got injured during the incident are known to be a thirteen-year-old boy and a twenty-five-year-old man. After sustaining injuries, the victims were immediately transferred to the hospital by the emergency medical responders.

The thirteen-year-old teenage victim sustained a gunshot injury to his face after which he was reported to be in critical condition. However, there are no official police or medical accounts available at the time of reporting confirming the condition of the victim.

According to the information available, police have not publicly disclosed the reason behind the attack and the conditions regarding the shooting incident are not clarified. The information regarding the circumstances that prompted the shooting, the motive, the reason for targeting the specific residence and whether the people attacked were the intended target remains subject to the investigation process.

The recent incident is reported amid the time when authorities are already investigating severe criminal activity in Antigua and Barbuda. According to the local reports various criminal incidents have occurred involving the residents of the Bathlodge, including an incident where two men of Bathlodge were remanded in custody after accusations regarding the robbery at a service-station.

The incident is under development and the further information regarding the health condition of the victims injured in a gunfire incident are expected to be disclosed soon by the authorities.