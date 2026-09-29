Guyana fuel prices rise as GuyOil increases gasoline and diesel rates

Motorists in Guyana are paying more for fuel after state-owned GuyOil increased gasoline to G$258 and diesel to G$318 per litre amid global energy supply pressures.

Guyana: Motorists in Guyana are paying more for fuel after the state owned Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) hiked prices by as much as 13 percent on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Guyana’s gasoline prices jumped from $228 to $258 per litre with the rise of $30. Diesel climbed from $278 to $318 per litre, while kerosene is now listed at $230 per litre.

According to reports, the increase is due to the war in the Middle East which continues to cut the supply of crude oil. Besides, other service stations have raised their prices as well with Mobil listing extra gasoline at $265 per litre, Supreme at $273 and diesel at $297.

Rubis stations have reportedly been listing unleaded gasoline at $260.10 per litre and diesel at $289.60 as of September 26, 2026. A Rubis service agent said that day that the company had not yet raised its prices.

The latest increase follows a 12 per cent rise in GuyOil in March 2026, the last major nationwide adjustment.

Finance Minister Dr. Ashni Singh in May 2026 said the government had already swallowed billions of dollars to cushion consumers, including removing excise duties on fuel.

He estimated the measure saved consumers about GUY$100 billion annually and said GuyOil had cut its own profit margins to keep local prices balanced.

While Guyana produces crude oil, it is imported through its refined form and is vulnerable to price fluctuations at international markets.

President Irfaan Ali has said the country needs a higher degree of supply security and has spoken of exploring the option of building a domestic refinery. To date, only memorandums of understanding have been signed.

“We produce crude oil, but we import all refined oil, our gasoline and everything. So, we import back all the price differentials. Since the war, you know what has been happening,” he noted.

The price hike has raised serious concerns among the residents as a user commented, “If we the citizens can't buy fuel at a cheaper price from the fuel stations we're not getting any benefit from the country's oil wealth.”

Another user commented, “The leaders don't buy gas so they are not affected. Everything is being paid for by the citizens who are feeling the highest cost of living.”

GuyOil is yet to issue a public statement over the latest increase.