2026-09-29 20:58:33
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Guyana: Deputy Police Commissioner accused of rape by female inspector

A female police inspector has reportedly accused Deputy Commissioner Fazil Karimbaksh of rape, alleging that he held a firearm to her head during the incident.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: The new Deputy Police Commissioner appointed by the People's Progressive Party (PPP) Government, Fazil Karimbaksh has been accused by a female inspector of Police attached to the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) for rape.

According to the Caribbean Guyana Institute for Democracy (CGID), the inspector filed a complaint on September 29 with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Guyana Police Force.

The report noted that she alleges Karimbaksh, who currently heads SOCU, held a gun to her head and raped her.

According to the information available, Karimbaksh could face several sexual offence charges, including aggravated rape. CGID said a conviction could carry a sentence of at least 20 years.

CGID also said two female police officers previously accused Karimbaksh of sexual harassment while he was commander of the Guyana Police Training School. It said an investigation led by Deputy Commissioner Simon McBean substantiated both complaints and that Karimbaksh was required to face a departmental trial.

According to CGID, McBean found at the time that grounds existed for criminal charges but the Force chose not to pursue them, to spare the complainants and the institution embarrassment.

CGID further claimed that President Irfaan Ali disregarded those complaints after the People's Progressive Party (PPP) returned to government in 2020 and later promoted Karimbaksh to Assistant Commissioner and then Deputy Commissioner.

CGID has called on President Ali to suspend Karimbaksh from the Police Force pending an investigation.

The report has raised concerns among the residents as a user commented, “This again will go no further. From the day Ali was installed as President he wanted Karimbaksh to be promoted and be in the upper Rank of the Force. Thus he will ensure that no action is taken against him. Hence stopping any investigation and destroying every records.”

Another user commented, “You know the thing i is look these people that supposed to protect us is more criminal than the people that r in person. And u know y all these things come bout because or corruptions from the bigger head.”

The Guyana Police Force has not issued a statement, and Karimbaksh has not been charged yet.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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