T&T Finance Minister Tancoo thanks well-wishers after minor fall, says he has ‘more years of service left’ 

Trinidad and Tobago: Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has expressed his gratitude to everyone who reached out after learning that he was at the Mt Hope Hospital in Trinidad earlier on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Minister Tancoo explained that he had a ‘clumsy moment’ which made him fall, leaving him in some pain. He added that the pain prompted his family to insist that he must seek medical attention as a precaution.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out after hearing that I was at Mt. Hope,” he wrote. “The pain got me a bit worried, and, on my family’s insistence, I decided to get checked out, just to be safe.”

The Minister further extended his appreciation to the doctors, nurses and orderlies at the hospital as well as patient who humorously mistook him for Senator David Nakhid. “The warmth and care from everyone at Mt. Hope really meant a lot,” he said.

Minister Davendranath Tancoo assured the public that he is doing fine and emphasized that he still has “a few more years of service left to help fix this beautiful place we call home.” He closed his message by thanking everyone once again for their love and support.

As the Minister used public services, several citizens of Trinidad and Tobago lauded him and said that it sends a powerful message. “It says alot when a Minister uses the public service . It's like a doubles man stepping outside the service area to eat his own doubles,” he added. Meanwhile, several other citizens wished him a speedy recovery along with a long and healthy life.

“So sorry to hear about your accident. Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hope you will be back on your job soon. Congratulations on a budget well done,” wrote one named Grace Nunes.