2025-10-29 14:04:12
Facebook Instagram X Mail

T&T Finance Minister Tancoo thanks well-wishers after minor fall, says he has ‘more years of service left’ 

Minister Tancoo explained that he had a ‘clumsy moment’ which made him fall, leaving him in some pain.

Written by Monika Walker

Published

Updated

Trinidad and Tobago: Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo has expressed his gratitude to everyone who reached out after learning that he was at the Mt Hope Hospital in Trinidad earlier on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

In a Facebook post, Minister Tancoo explained that he had a ‘clumsy moment’ which made him fall, leaving him in some pain. He added that the pain prompted his family to insist that he must seek medical attention as a precaution.

“I want to thank everyone who reached out after hearing that I was at Mt. Hope,” he wrote. “The pain got me a bit worried, and, on my family’s insistence, I decided to get checked out, just to be safe.” 

The Minister further extended his appreciation to the doctors, nurses and orderlies at the hospital as well as patient who humorously mistook him for Senator David Nakhid. “The warmth and care from everyone at Mt. Hope really meant a lot,” he said.

Minister Davendranath Tancoo assured the public that he is doing fine and emphasized that he still has “a few more years of service left to help fix this beautiful place we call home.” He closed his message by thanking everyone once again for their love and support.

As the Minister used public services, several citizens of Trinidad and Tobago lauded him and said that it sends a powerful message. “It says alot when a Minister uses the public service . It's like a doubles man stepping outside the service area to eat his own doubles,” he added. Meanwhile, several other citizens wished him a speedy recovery along with a long and healthy life.

So sorry to hear about your accident. Wishing you a speedy recovery, and hope you will be back on your job soon. Congratulations on a budget well done,” wrote one named Grace Nunes.

Author Profile

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Monika Walker

Monika Walker is a senior journalist specializing in regional and international politics, offering in-depth analysis on governance, diplomacy, and key global developments. With a degree in International Journalism, she is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through factual reporting. She also covers world news across every genre, providing readers with balanced and timely insights that connect the Caribbean to global conversations.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

Grenada: US blog claims new evidence in ‘$1 million passport’ fiasco

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Image from the National Hurricane Center.
Uncategorised

Dominica state of emergency and curfew as Tropical Storm Beryl nears

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Uncategorised

Two departments at Saddlers Secondary School closed due to unhealthy cond...

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Prime Minister of Dominica Dr Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

Another lockdown would be disastrous for Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit

2025-10-29 12:16:42

St. Kitts and Nevis marks milestone with signing of contract for National Hospital Project (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

St. Kitts and Nevis marks milestone with signing of contract for National...

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Trinidad and Tobago strives to eradicate child labour by 2025 (Representative Image)
Uncategorised

Trinidad and Tobago strives to eradicate child labour by 2025

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, you're on your own' (PC - Facebook)
Uncategorised

Trinidadian PM Rowley slams opposition, says 'If you behave like that, yo...

2025-10-29 12:16:42

Saint Kitts and Nevis

PM Drew calls for public health approach to combat crime at regional & gl...

2025-10-29 12:16:42