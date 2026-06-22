Jamaica: Two Teenagers Killed, Woman Injured in Deadly Portmore Gun Attack

Gunmen armed with high-powered rifles forced their way into a home in Naggo Head and opened fire, killing two teenagers and injuring a woman, in a suspected targeted attack now under investigation.

Jamaica: A 19-year-old delivery man and a 17-year-old boy were shot and killed during a gun attack on Sunday morning in Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine. Jamaica Constabulary Force said that they have identified the victims as Michael Elliot, also known as “Bobbly Slammer” or “Bull” from Clifton District, St Catherine; and Kenrick Ebanks, also known as “Wealthy Stunts” from Naggo Head.

A 27-year-old woman was also injured during the shooting incident and was taken to the hospital. She remains there in unknown condition.

According to police reports, the incident took place at around 4:30 am at a house on White Lane in Naggo Head. Investigators said that armed men with large caliber rifles forcefully entered the residence and opened gunfire.

Elliot and Ebanks, who were in different parts of the house, were shot in the head and upper body. The attackers then moved to another part of the house where they shot the woman in her upper body.

All three victims were taken to the Spanish Town Hospital. The two teen boys were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the woman was admitted for emergency care.

The Major Crime Investigation Division is leading the investigations into the case. They are working to determine the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the attackers. No arrests have been made yet.

Locals have taken to social media to express their sympathies for the victims. One individual said, “Poor children lost their lives so young. Hope the police protects the lady victim and find the people responsible soon.”

Another person stated, “People are killing each other so easily while ya police doing nothing to stop them. We don’t wanna live in this country anymore always afraid for our lives with no justice being served.”