2026-10-01 22:20:17
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Watch: Video surfaces of Chinese boy killed at Parika, EBE on Wednesday afternoon

A video reportedly showing six-year-old Ifeng Cao helping at his family’s restaurant has resurfaced on social media following his death in Parika, prompting an outpouring of grief and calls for justice.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Guyana: A video showing six-year-old Ifeng Cao tidying up the restaurant has been circulating on social media following his death at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, on September 30, 2026.

The video, reportedly posted on Facebook by the child's mother, Susan Lee, in 2025, shows the boy picking up dishes, wiping tables and cleaning the floor of the dining area. It is believed to have been filmed at Ocean Restaurant, which is said to be run by his parents.

In the caption, Susan wrote, "To bring him into this world, I sacrificed a great deal and lost so much. Yet, what fills me with joy is that he is growing more sensible and understanding every day. Even at such a young age, he already says he wants to help earn money to build a big house and support us in our old age. I must have done something incredible in my past life to have been blessed with such a thoughtful and loving son."

The video has been spreading quickly after the news of the child's death broke out, which is drawing serious reaction from social media users in Guyana and beyond.

I assume by the time the sun is up tomorrow, EVERY SINGLE MOTHER, DAUGHTER, GRANDMOTHER, GRANDFATHER, BROTHER, SISTER, AUNT, UNCLE, COUSINS, NEIGHBORS,ETC will be OUT THERE letting their voices be heard and seeking JUSTICE for this INNOCENT LITTLE BOY,” a user commented.

Another user commented, “Eh eh, my heart real sore for this family. Little Ifeng was such a sweet, hardworking boy, helping his parents so young. Nobody should ever have to go through this. Deepest condolences to his mommy, daddy and all who loved him. I'm asking the government and the authorities to please make sure he gets justice and that whoever responsible pay for it. Rest in peace, little angel.”

Ifeng was pronounced dead on arrival at De Kinderen Regional Hospital on September 30, after he sustained a chop wound to the neck, for which a male Chinese national has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody.

Investigations are ongoing, and further details will be published as they become available.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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