2026-10-01 22:20:08
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APUA raises Antigua and Barbuda electricity fuel charge to 88 cents per kWh

The Fuel Variation Rate will rise from 80 to 88 cents per kWh from October 1, increasing the fuel component of electricity bills by 10 per cent after three months at the previous rate.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Antigua and Barbuda: Electricity consumers in Antigua and Barbuda are expected to pay higher prices for electricity in the month of October as the Antigua Public Utilities Authority (APUA) has raised its Fuel Variation Rate (FVR) up from EC$0.80 to EC$ 0.88 per kilowatt-hour (kWh).

The revised rate will take effect from October 1, 2026, resulting in an increase of EC$0.08 per kWh or a 10% increase. The rate change comes after three back-to-back months in which the FVR remained unchanged at EC$0.80 per kWh for July, August, September.

The charge constitutes a variable portion of the electricity which reflects the fluctuations in the international fuel cost utilised by APUA to produce electricity. It is distinctive from the utility’s standard electricity tariff.

The rise in charges directly results in higher-fuel related costs for the customers based on the electricity consumption. A household utilising 300 kWh in a month would experience an increase in the fuel component from EC$240 to EC$264, an extra EC$24 before other charges are added.

A consumer that is consuming 200 kWh would pay approximately EC$ 16 extra whereas, the usage of 500 kWh would result in about EC$40 extra in fuel costs.

The recent hike takes place after APUA had absorbed some portion of the increasing cost of fuel in the past. The officials from APUA stated that the calculated FVR had climbed approximately 88 cents per kWh in the month of May but the consumers were charged 70 cents in May and 80 cents from June onward.

The officials informed that APUA utilises both diesel and fuel oil for producing electricity with the fuel mix determined on the basis of generating units in operation at the time.

According to the officials, APUA’s fuel charges have also increased significantly. The monthly fuel purchases has risen from around EC$ 11 million in January to EC$21.8 million in the month of July.

Author Profile

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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