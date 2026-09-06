CPL 2026: Sunil Narine’s four-wicket burst sinks Tridents in 35-run win
Sunil Narine starred with 4-12 as Trinbago Knight Riders bowled out Barbados Tridents for 112 to secure a 35-run victory at Kensington Oval.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Trinidad and Tobago: Trinbago Knight Riders claimed a comfortable 35-run victory over Barbados Tridents in the 27th match of CPL 2026 on September 5, 2026, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
Knight Riders batted first and scored 147/6 in their 20 overs. Tridents were to chase a target of 148 runs. However, could only score 112 in 18.3 overs as they handed Trinbago the win.
Scorecard: Trinbago Knight Riders (147/6)
Colin Munro: 38(32)
Sunil Narine: 2(9)
Nicholas Pooran (c): 59(37)
Kieron Pollard: 15(13)
Alex Hales: 2(4)
Jyd Goolie: 3(4)
Joshua Da Silva: 10(9)*
Akeal Hosein: 7(13)*
Extras: 11 (lb 6, nb 1, w 4)
Scorecard: Barbados Tridents (112 all out, 18.3 ov)
Brandon King: 16(13)
Zachary Carter: 21(20)
Quinton de Kock: 0(1)
Rivaldo Clarke: 0(4)
Chris Green (c): 5(6)
Sherfane Rutherford: 21(24)
Shadrack Descarte: 16(9)
Daniel Sams: 17(14)
Gudakesh Motie: 9(11)
Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 4(8)*
Jakeem Pollard: 0(1)
Extras: 3 (w 3)
Sunil Narine claimed the title of Player of the Match with figures of 4/12 from 3.3 overs he bowled.
During his post-match interview, Narine said the key was picking up early wickets and bowling aggressively regardless of runs conceded, adding that the side “executed the plans we set” and were clinical on the night.
Reflecting on his season, he added, “Obviously, it’s been a good season for me individually, but I would trade all of that for the team to win more games.”
With the win, Trinbago Knight Riders move to 6 points from 9 matches (3 wins), while Barbados Tridents remain on 4 points from 6 matches despite the loss.
CPL 2026 Points Table (September 5, 2026):
Sr. No.
Teams
Matches
Win
Lose
Points
1
Antigua & Barbuda Falcons
9
5
3
11
2
Guyana Amazon Warriors
5
5
0
10
3
Jamaica Kingsmen
9
4
5
8
4
St Lucia Kings
8
4
4
8
5
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
8
3
4
7
6
Trinbago Knight Riders
9
3
6
6
7
Barbados Tridents
6
2
4
4
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- Jamaica: Two children die in house fire at Kingston’s Parade...
-
THA denies liability in Pigeon Point jet ski death of seven-...
-
Trinidad: Woman arrested after allegedly using fake ID to wi...
-
CPL 2026: Guyana Amazon Warriors retain top spot with six-wi...
-
Trinidad: 21-year-old law student found dead in St Augustine...