CPL 2026: Sunil Narine’s four-wicket burst sinks Tridents in 35-run win

Sunil Narine starred with 4-12 as Trinbago Knight Riders bowled out Barbados Tridents for 112 to secure a 35-run victory at Kensington Oval.

Trinidad and Tobago: Trinbago Knight Riders claimed a comfortable 35-run victory over Barbados Tridents in the 27th match of CPL 2026 on September 5, 2026, at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Knight Riders batted first and scored 147/6 in their 20 overs. Tridents were to chase a target of 148 runs. However, could only score 112 in 18.3 overs as they handed Trinbago the win.



Scorecard: Trinbago Knight Riders (147/6)

Colin Munro: 38(32)

Sunil Narine: 2(9)

Nicholas Pooran (c): 59(37)

Kieron Pollard: 15(13)

Alex Hales: 2(4)

Jyd Goolie: 3(4)

Joshua Da Silva: 10(9)*

Akeal Hosein: 7(13)*

Extras: 11 (lb 6, nb 1, w 4)

Scorecard: Barbados Tridents (112 all out, 18.3 ov)

Brandon King: 16(13)

Zachary Carter: 21(20)

Quinton de Kock: 0(1)

Rivaldo Clarke: 0(4)

Chris Green (c): 5(6)

Sherfane Rutherford: 21(24)

Shadrack Descarte: 16(9)

Daniel Sams: 17(14)

Gudakesh Motie: 9(11)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman: 4(8)*

Jakeem Pollard: 0(1)

Extras: 3 (w 3)

Sunil Narine claimed the title of Player of the Match with figures of 4/12 from 3.3 overs he bowled.

During his post-match interview, Narine said the key was picking up early wickets and bowling aggressively regardless of runs conceded, adding that the side “executed the plans we set” and were clinical on the night.

Reflecting on his season, he added, “Obviously, it’s been a good season for me individually, but I would trade all of that for the team to win more games.”

With the win, Trinbago Knight Riders move to 6 points from 9 matches (3 wins), while Barbados Tridents remain on 4 points from 6 matches despite the loss.

CPL 2026 Points Table (September 5, 2026):