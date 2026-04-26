Unidentified decomposed body discovered near Port of Belize

Authorities are investigating the death of an unidentified man discovered decomposed near the Port of Belize on April 24, 2026.

Belize: An unidentified decomposing male body was discovered behind the Port of Belize on Friday afternoon, April 24, 2026.

The discovery of the body was reported to the police at around 12:44 pm by a passerby, who found out about the body three hours before the police was informed about it. The officers immediately reached to the site along with emergency medical team.

After arriving at the crime scene, the officers saw the body of a man lying in an isolated place. He was wearing a black t-shirt, khaki pants, and black and white Nike tennis shoes. The medical team could not determine the identity of the deceased since the condition of body had already deteriorated. As of now to continue the investigation, they have listed the man as “John Doe.”

Police said that the cause of death is still unknown. The investigation is ongoing, which also includes the body’s examination at the National Forensic Services Laboratory to determine the cause of death.

Investigators have urged locals with any information on a missing person that matches the given description to report to the nearest police station. More details are expected to be made public as the investigation continues.

Locals share security concerns

Locals have taken to social media to share their sympathy for the victim and his family. Darnell Williams said, “Man this real sad fi hear. Somebody family out there missing them not knowing this happen. Hope police gets answers soon,” while Rico Martinez stated, “Only in Belize you could pass somewhere and find something like this. We really need more security in that area.”